Author Allen Laton’s New Book “Thirty Years behind the Scenes with the Man in Black, Johnny Cash” Explores the Author’s Friendship with His Music Idol
Recent release “Thirty Years behind the Scenes with the Man in Black, Johnny Cash: 'Music Became My Life'” from Page Publishing author Allen Laton is a fascinating memoir that documents the chance encounter that led to a three decade long friendship between the author and his idol, Johnny Cash, as well as the many incredible music legends he met through their connection.
Frederickburg, VA, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Allen Laton, whose entire life has been influenced by his love of music, has completed his new book “Thirty Years behind the Scenes with the Man in Black, Johnny Cash: 'Music Became My Life'”: a riveting autobiographical account that explores how the author developed a friendship with his idol, Johnny Cash, and how their friendship shaped the author’s life.
“I’ll be the first to tell anyone how blessed my life in music has been,” writes Laton. “How many can honestly say they met and became friends with their music idol? Very rare indeed! I had the blessing of meeting a legend in country music!
“I met Johnny Cash for the first time in 1973. After the first night, I met Johnny Cash in Maryland before his show. I never dreamed.
“A few weeks later, I would get a call from the man in black himself! We quickly became friends, and that friendship lasted until the day Johnny Cash died in 2003—thirty years of blessed friendship. Johnny Cash introduced me to so many music legends not only in country music but also in rock and roll and folk music. I am blessed to know the man in black and deeply thankful for his friendship.”
Published by Page Publishing, Allen Laton’s enthralling tale will transport readers through three decades of incredible music, fascinating legends, and a lifelong friendship between one man and a titan of the country music genre. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Thirty Years behind the Scenes with the Man in Black, Johnny Cash” serves as a testament to the profound connection between individuals that music can create.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Thirty Years behind the Scenes with the Man in Black, Johnny Cash: 'Music Became My Life'” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
