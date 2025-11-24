Author Allen Laton’s New Book “Thirty Years behind the Scenes with the Man in Black, Johnny Cash” Explores the Author’s Friendship with His Music Idol

Recent release “Thirty Years behind the Scenes with the Man in Black, Johnny Cash: 'Music Became My Life'” from Page Publishing author Allen Laton is a fascinating memoir that documents the chance encounter that led to a three decade long friendship between the author and his idol, Johnny Cash, as well as the many incredible music legends he met through their connection.