Author Davis Dindy Jr’s New Book “Jesus: The Pathway to Heaven” is a Poignant, Faith-Based Read Designed to Help Others Live as Christ Intends for Them
Recent release “Jesus: The Pathway to Heaven” from Page Publishing author Davis Dindy Jr is a compelling series that offers readers the tools they need to center their lives around Christ and his teachings. Through sharing his writings, Dindy Jr aims to help readers discover the incredible strength one can find when they follow Jesus towards eternal salvation.
Oklahoma City, OK, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Davis Dindy Jr, an ordained deacon as well as a loving husband of forty-seven years and a proud father and grandfather, has completed his new book “Jesus: The Pathway to Heaven”: a touching and compelling read that explores how following Christ’s teachings and intentions will set one on the right path towards God.
“Jesus is the door that no man can come unto the Father except by Jesus,” writes Dindy Jr. “Jesus is the way; Jesus is the light of the world. The world was made by Jesus and for Him; without God, we have nothing and can’t do anything without God. Let us always trust God and put all our trust in God. Jesus is a spirit, and those who worship Jesus must worship Him in spirit and in truth. God’s spirit within us is what connects us to Christ; without the spirit, we cannot connect to God. That’s why Jesus is the pathway to heaven. In God we move and have our being in the Lord. Jesus says in His word, I’ll go and prepare a place for you, and where I am, there you may be also. In my Father’s house, there are many mansions, and if it were not true, I wouldn’t have told you so. Jesus says, “For I am the way, the truth, and the light.” The law is written by Moses, but grace and truth come by Jesus Christ. Again, Jesus is the pathway to heaven. You cannot enter into heaven without God. Life is in the spirit. The spirit is what leads and guides us into all truth. Because where the spirit of God is there liberty. In liberty with God, we find love, compassion, unity, peace, joy, patience, and unity. It’s all in the spirit of God.”
Published by Page Publishing, Davis Dindy Jr’s engaging series will help both believers and nonbelievers to find a pathway to Christ in a world of division and despair. Through this set of instructions, Dindy Jr offers readers the tools they need to live as Christ intends and discover their pathway to Heaven.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Jesus: The Pathway to Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
