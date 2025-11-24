Author Davis Dindy Jr’s New Book “Jesus: The Pathway to Heaven” is a Poignant, Faith-Based Read Designed to Help Others Live as Christ Intends for Them

Recent release “Jesus: The Pathway to Heaven” from Page Publishing author Davis Dindy Jr is a compelling series that offers readers the tools they need to center their lives around Christ and his teachings. Through sharing his writings, Dindy Jr aims to help readers discover the incredible strength one can find when they follow Jesus towards eternal salvation.