Author Alexandria Archer’s New Book “The Past That Binds Us: Book 1” Follows CSI and FBI Agents with Dark Pasts Who Find Themselves Paired Together in a Murder Case

Recent release “The Past That Binds Us: Book 1” from Page Publishing author Alexandria Archer is a compelling crime drama that centers around Tiffany, a CSI agent with a history of trauma, and a sexy FBI agent with secrets of his own, who are assigned to a gruesome murder investigation. But as they work together, their secrets slowly unravel and bubble to the surface.