Author Alexandria Archer’s New Book “The Past That Binds Us: Book 1” Follows CSI and FBI Agents with Dark Pasts Who Find Themselves Paired Together in a Murder Case
Recent release “The Past That Binds Us: Book 1” from Page Publishing author Alexandria Archer is a compelling crime drama that centers around Tiffany, a CSI agent with a history of trauma, and a sexy FBI agent with secrets of his own, who are assigned to a gruesome murder investigation. But as they work together, their secrets slowly unravel and bubble to the surface.
New York, NY, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alexandria Archer, a full-time nurse who began writing as a hobby during nursing school and currently resides on the West Coast with her husband, two dogs, and a fish, has completed her new book “The Past That Binds Us: Book 1”: a gripping thriller that follows a CSI and FBI agent who must work together to solve a murder case while navigating their own individual secrets that begin impacting their work and relationship.
“Tiffany has never failed to solve a case, except one: the mystery of her parents’ murders,” writes Archer. “Since then, she has worked meticulously to move past the dark things she hides in herself. However, Henry, the sexy FBI agent she’s forced to work with, is a bloodhound, and he’s caught her scent. But he has a few secrets of his own. A gruesome murder brought them together and forced her to tolerate his looming presence, but the deeper down the rabbit hole they go, the deeper into their dark pasts they find themselves. The case will be her undoing…that is, if Henry doesn’t finish her first.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alexandria Archer’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this riveting story of romance and crime, where danger and secrets lurk around every corner. Expertly paced and full of suspense, this heart-pounding thrill ride will keep readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Past That Binds Us: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
