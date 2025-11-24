Author D. Kline’s New Book “Blue’s Journey to Belonging” is an Insightful Children’s Story About Finding Peace Without Needing Validation from Others
Recent release “Blue’s Journey to Belonging” from Page Publishing author D. Kline introduces Blue, a unique dark blue golf ball who is sent to live at a golf course in Minnesota, where he feels different from the other white balls with special markings.
Trempealeau, WI, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D. Kline has completed the new book “Blue’s Journey to Belonging”: an inspirational children’s story that follows Blue, a unique dark blue golf ball. Teased by his peers, Blue longs to be picked to play outside and to make friends. His wish is granted when the princess, a beautiful, marked ball, arrives. Blue is chosen to go outside with her, and they spend a fun day together. However, Blue’s roommates continue to ignore him, and the princess often disappears into the woods, seeking freedom.
After some time, the princess vanishes without a goodbye, leaving Blue heartbroken. He tries to make friends with the others, but they continue to reject him. Eventually, a new ball named Eclipse arrives. Eclipse befriends Blue, and they bond over their shared experiences, having fun together every day.
D. Kline writes, “Blue waited every day for someone to pick him up and take him out to the place he had only heard about—a place where the sun always shone, the air was warm, the birds chirped, and the leaves swayed and shuffled in a warm, gentle wind from the trees. He had heard stories about flying through the air, rolling on plush grass, jumping in the sand, swimming in the pond, and diving into a small hole with a flag. He dreamed of soaring through the air, yelling and laughing, and coming home at night dirty and tired—just as the others did.”
Published by Page Publishing, D. Kline’s enlightening tale follows Blue as he learns he doesn’t need others’ validation to feel worthy. He finds peace in loving himself and living life on his terms, finally feeling the happiness he had always sought.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Blue’s Journey to Belonging” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
