Author Stephen Ervin’s New Book “The Wolfys Am I Loved” is a Children’s Book Written to Help Fathers Support Their Children Through Separation and Divorce
Recent release “The Wolfys Am I Loved” from Page Publishing author Stephen Ervin is an accessible and engaging book for children that helps fathers validate their children’s feelings while navigating the pain of separation and divorce.
Tijeras, NM, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Ervin, a divorced father of two children, has completed his new book “The Wolfys Am I Loved”: an impactful book that tackles the difficult topic of separation and divorce.
Author Stephen Ervin is the youngest of ten children, originally from Nebraska. As a missionary, he had the privilege to live in Europe and travel the globe. His experience has given him unique insights into children’s lives and the emotional impact divorce has on their lives. He has always worked with children, both his own and children from all backgrounds in life and culture. His experience and writings are meant to be a support for single fathers and their children as they navigate the painful experiences of separation and divorce.
Ervin shares, “This book was born out of both my own experiences and those of my children during our journey through separation and divorce. My hope is to use this book—and others in this series—to support fathers who wish to remain actively involved in their children’s emotional and spiritual development throughout this difficult time.”
He continues, “Children often question the reality of love and whether they are truly loved when they witness their parents separating or divorcing. Fathers don’t always have resources like this to help support their children or validate their feelings and emotions.”
Published by Page Publishing, Stephen Ervin’s uplifting tale is intended to guide fathers who are deeply engaged in helping their children navigate the questions they may not yet know how to express. Fathers can comfort their children and reassure them that love does not end—even when separation or divorce occurs. Even when a father is physically apart from his children, the bond of love remains alive, offering both father and child comfort and strength during times of distance.
As this series progresses, future books will address themes such as love, fear, guilt, separation anxiety, faith, co-parenting, and healing. Every committed father deserves a voice in his children’s lives, and hopefully, this series will give them the confidence to grow into even better fathers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Wolfys Am I Loved” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
