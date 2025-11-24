Author A.D. Medlin’s New Book “The Bone Yard” is a Gripping Mystery Novel That Follows a Sheriff Whose Mundane Work Takes a Turn When a Corpse is Uncovered in Town
Recent release “The Bone Yard” from Page Publishing author A.D. Medlin is a compelling tale that centers around Kyle Davis, a reluctant sheriff who spends his days dealing with petty crime. But when a corpse is discovered that may be one of the sheriff’s former lovers, his days of uneventful work are soon gone as he tracks down the body’s identity and who killed her.
Beggs, OK, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A.D. Medlin has completed her new book “The Bone Yard”: a stunning murder mystery that follows the sheriff of a sleepy small town who finds himself investigating a gruesome homicide that may be linked to his past.
“Kyle Davis has found himself the reluctant sheriff of Maze County,” writes Medlin. “He only took the job at the behest of his mentor and friend, the late John Martin. He quickly discovers, as sheriff of their fair county, his job entails mostly petty crime, paperwork, disgruntled employees, and long, uneventful days. Who knew? He longs for his days as deputy, when he could just put in his hours and go home to a slice of pizza and a cold brew.”
“Now the hesitant sheriff’s reliably mundane day has gone awry as he stands looking down on a rotting corpse, fearing they may be the remains of a woman he once loved and lost. He’s about to discover that in the Bone Yard, nothing is as it seems.”
Published by Page Publishing, A.D. Medlin’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, weaving a suspense-fueled mystery that will keep readers guessing right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “The Bone Yard” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
