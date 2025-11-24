Author A.D. Medlin’s New Book “The Bone Yard” is a Gripping Mystery Novel That Follows a Sheriff Whose Mundane Work Takes a Turn When a Corpse is Uncovered in Town

Recent release “The Bone Yard” from Page Publishing author A.D. Medlin is a compelling tale that centers around Kyle Davis, a reluctant sheriff who spends his days dealing with petty crime. But when a corpse is discovered that may be one of the sheriff’s former lovers, his days of uneventful work are soon gone as he tracks down the body’s identity and who killed her.