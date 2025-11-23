Fast Dallas Concrete Contractor Celebrates Over 25 Years of Serving the DFW Metroplex
Fast Dallas Concrete Contractor celebrates 25+ years of service across DFW. Locally owned by Lyndon Martin, offers driveways, patios, stamped concrete, foundations, and more—delivering prompt service, skilled workmanship, and lasting durability.
Dallas, TX, November 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fast Dallas Concrete Contractor, a locally owned concrete contractor based in Dallas, has reached a milestone of more than 25 years of providing concrete construction services throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Fast Dallas Concrete Contractor remains a 100% locally owned operation with no outside investors or corporate partners. Lyndon Martin continues to serve as both owner and active CEO, directly overseeing project standards and customer relations. The company employs a stable core team of long-term Dallas-area professionals and maintains its central yard and offices within the city to ensure rapid response across the entire Metroplex.
Over the past quarter-century, Fast Dallas Concrete Contractor has completed thousands of projects across the Metroplex and earned a reputation for reliability, with a significant share of new business coming from repeat clients and referrals. The company has grown steadily while remaining family-oriented and locally operated, hiring and training Dallas-area talent, supporting youth sports programs, food banks, and neighborhood improvement projects, and actively contributing to the community it calls home.
The company assigns a dedicated project manager to every job, uses specialized mixes designed for North Texas expansive clay soils and extreme weather, and maintains rigorous safety standards on all sites. These practices have allowed Fast Dallas Concrete Contractor to deliver long-lasting results in one of the most challenging concrete environments in the country.
Lyndon Martin, founder and owner, reflected on the milestone, stating, “Reaching 25 years is a testament to our team’s hard work and the trust our customers have placed in us decade after decade. We’ve grown alongside Dallas by staying true to quality craftsmanship and honest service.”
He continued, “From the smallest patio repair to large commercial foundations, every project gets the same focus on durability and customer satisfaction that has kept families and businesses calling us back. Looking ahead, we’re excited to keep serving the DFW as it continues to expand and evolve.”
Contact
Fast Dallas Concrete Contractor
Lyndon Martin
(469) 518-6424
https://dallasconcretecontractorsco.com
