Skyward SMS Antifraud v1.5: Exceptional Accuracy, P2P Traffic Detection, and Real-Time Speed
Skyward is proud to announce a significant leap forward in SMS traffic security with the release of Skyward SMS Antifraud (SSA) v1.5.
Tashkent, Uzbekistan, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Skyward is proud to announce a significant leap forward in SMS traffic security with the release of Skyward SMS Antifraud (SSA):https://skyward.cc/sms-antifraud?utm_source=pr.com&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=ssa_v1.5. This update delivers a powerful combination of enhanced detection accuracy, new fraud category blocking, and groundbreaking processing speed, solidifying SSA's position as the most comprehensive antifraud solution for SMS providers.
Driven by their continuous analysis of the evolving threat landscape, SSA v1.5 introduces critical innovations designed to protect operators’ networks and their partners from the most sophisticated and emerging fraud schemes.
Key Enhancements in v1.5:
P2P Traffic Detection and Blocking: Their solution now extends its powerful protection to identify and block fraudulent Person-to-Person (P2P) messages. This unsolicited bulk communication violates P2P principles and should not traverse aggregator channels.
Advanced Detection of Emerging Scam Trends: SSA’s new proprietary algorithms proactively identify the latest global scam patterns, such as "Hi Mom" scam (fake emergency messages from "family members"), "Abused Legacy Domain" scam (exploiting previously trustworthy domains for fraud), and "Search Engine" scam (manipulating results to promote fraudulent sites).
Dramatically Improved Detection Accuracy: A new letter-based algorithm and a training dataset expanded by 30x now power the system. This achieves up to 99.5% overall accuracy and 95% precision in detecting phishing spam. Gambling traffic detection has also been enhanced, now boasting 90-95% accuracy.
Multi-Language Support Expansion: The system now features comprehensive detection capabilities for all languages, with advanced linguistic analysis for 15 key languages, ensuring high-precision fraud detection across global markets.
Near-Instantaneous Processing Speed: A new two-tier analysis architecture (Light & Heavy) slashes maximum processing time from 5 seconds to under 1 second, enabling true real-time analysis without any delay.
Why It Matters for Your Business:
The addition of P2P traffic blocking protects a previously vulnerable vector. The new algorithm and massive dataset drastically reduce false positives and block emerging threats that damage partner trust. Combined with near-instant processing, SSA v1.5 offers unparalleled security and a seamless user experience.
Skyward extends its gratitude to its clients for their invaluable feedback. They invite all SMS operators and providers to experience the cutting-edge protection of SSA v1.5.
To request a free trial version and enhance your network's security today, please complete the form on their website or contact them directly at info@skyward.cc.
Driven by their continuous analysis of the evolving threat landscape, SSA v1.5 introduces critical innovations designed to protect operators’ networks and their partners from the most sophisticated and emerging fraud schemes.
Key Enhancements in v1.5:
P2P Traffic Detection and Blocking: Their solution now extends its powerful protection to identify and block fraudulent Person-to-Person (P2P) messages. This unsolicited bulk communication violates P2P principles and should not traverse aggregator channels.
Advanced Detection of Emerging Scam Trends: SSA’s new proprietary algorithms proactively identify the latest global scam patterns, such as "Hi Mom" scam (fake emergency messages from "family members"), "Abused Legacy Domain" scam (exploiting previously trustworthy domains for fraud), and "Search Engine" scam (manipulating results to promote fraudulent sites).
Dramatically Improved Detection Accuracy: A new letter-based algorithm and a training dataset expanded by 30x now power the system. This achieves up to 99.5% overall accuracy and 95% precision in detecting phishing spam. Gambling traffic detection has also been enhanced, now boasting 90-95% accuracy.
Multi-Language Support Expansion: The system now features comprehensive detection capabilities for all languages, with advanced linguistic analysis for 15 key languages, ensuring high-precision fraud detection across global markets.
Near-Instantaneous Processing Speed: A new two-tier analysis architecture (Light & Heavy) slashes maximum processing time from 5 seconds to under 1 second, enabling true real-time analysis without any delay.
Why It Matters for Your Business:
The addition of P2P traffic blocking protects a previously vulnerable vector. The new algorithm and massive dataset drastically reduce false positives and block emerging threats that damage partner trust. Combined with near-instant processing, SSA v1.5 offers unparalleled security and a seamless user experience.
Skyward extends its gratitude to its clients for their invaluable feedback. They invite all SMS operators and providers to experience the cutting-edge protection of SSA v1.5.
To request a free trial version and enhance your network's security today, please complete the form on their website or contact them directly at info@skyward.cc.
Contact
SkywardContact
Daria Gorbacheva
+79601782545
skyward.cc
Daria Gorbacheva
+79601782545
skyward.cc
Categories