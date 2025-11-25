Author Candace Lee’s New Bbook “Never Good Time for Crazy” Chronicles the Author’s Challenges in Dealing with a Loved One Suffering from Mental Illness and Drug Addiction
Recent release “Never Good Time for Crazy” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Candace Lee is a poignant and compelling memoir that documents the author’s trials as her life became overwhelmed with caring for a loved one with mental illness and drug addiction issues, as well as how she clawed her way out of the darkness with the help of those around her.
New York, NY, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Candace Lee, a loving mother of three who was born and raised in central New York state, has completed her new book “Never Good Time for Crazy”: a powerful and thought-provoking account that explores the struggles and heartache the author endured as a loved one became consumed by mental illness and addiction.
The author shares, “‘Never Good Time for Crazy’ follows the love, loss, and chaos that were written almost daily, infused with the text talk of those in [my] life—what they had to say about the many situations, from the good times to the bad, and the struggles of getting a loved one with mental illness and drug addiction the help he needs in a system that is tired, overloaded, and doesn’t look at the big picture.
“Something has to change!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Candace Lee’s potent tale invites readers to take a close look at how mental illness and addiction can take root, sowing chaos and destruction in the lives of others as they struggle to find a way to cope. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Lee shares her story in the hope of shedding light on this issue and pushing for change within mental health and substance abuse programs.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Never Good Time for Crazy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
