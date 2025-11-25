Author Candace Lee’s New Bbook “Never Good Time for Crazy” Chronicles the Author’s Challenges in Dealing with a Loved One Suffering from Mental Illness and Drug Addiction

Recent release “Never Good Time for Crazy” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Candace Lee is a poignant and compelling memoir that documents the author’s trials as her life became overwhelmed with caring for a loved one with mental illness and drug addiction issues, as well as how she clawed her way out of the darkness with the help of those around her.