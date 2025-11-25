Author Paula Kalil’s New Book "I Was Married to a 'Christian' Narcissist" is a True Account of How the Author Survived Her Marriage to a Narcissistic Abuser
Recent release "I Was Married to a 'Christian' Narcissist" from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Paula Kalil is an eye-opening true story that documents the abuse and manipulation the author endured while married to her narcissist ex-husband. Through sharing her story, Kalil highlights the warning signs of a narcissist while providing hope to those who may currently be facing the same struggle.
Tiverton, RI, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paula Kalil, a divorced born-again Christian woman, has completed her new book "I Was Married to a 'Christian' Narcissist": a powerful and compelling memoir that recounts the true story of the author’s twenty-three year marriage to a narcissist and the abuse she experienced at the hands of her now ex-husband.
“God has created all men and all women in His image,” writes Kalil. “He did not create a man or a woman to have the right and control over the other in a marriage or relationship. This book is about my true story of someone who wanted to have complete control over me. I would not wish this on anyone.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Paula Kalil’s poignant account is shared with the author’s desire to bring knowledge, wisdom, and awareness to other women and men who have suffered or are suffering in such a situation.
