Author Paula Kalil’s New Book "I Was Married to a 'Christian' Narcissist" is a True Account of How the Author Survived Her Marriage to a Narcissistic Abuser

Recent release "I Was Married to a 'Christian' Narcissist" from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Paula Kalil is an eye-opening true story that documents the abuse and manipulation the author endured while married to her narcissist ex-husband. Through sharing her story, Kalil highlights the warning signs of a narcissist while providing hope to those who may currently be facing the same struggle.