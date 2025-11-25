Author Mark Marshall’s New Book “Almost the One - The Prequel: Book 2 of the Finding the One Trilogy” Follows Two Men Who Face Challenges in Their Relationship

Recent release “Almost the One - The Prequel: Book 2 of the Finding the One Trilogy” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Mark Marshall is a compelling novel that follows Jake and Austin, whose undeniable spark leads them down a road of love and heartache. As they try to make their relationship work, both men find themselves struggling with doubt and insecurities that could end everything.