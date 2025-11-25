Author Mark Marshall’s New Book “Almost the One - The Prequel: Book 2 of the Finding the One Trilogy” Follows Two Men Who Face Challenges in Their Relationship
Recent release “Almost the One - The Prequel: Book 2 of the Finding the One Trilogy” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Mark Marshall is a compelling novel that follows Jake and Austin, whose undeniable spark leads them down a road of love and heartache. As they try to make their relationship work, both men find themselves struggling with doubt and insecurities that could end everything.
New York, NY, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mark Marshall, an aviation and meteorology enthusiast, has completed his new book “Almost the One - The Prequel: Book 2 of the Finding the One Trilogy”: a stirring tale of love and doubt that centers around two men who must navigate the challenges of their relationship while trying to hold on to what brought them together in the first place.
Author Mark Marshall grew up in a small Midwestern town before making the vibrant city of Dallas, Texas, his home. Armed with a master’s degree in communication from Eastern Illinois University, Mark’s journey has taken him around the world, where he forged deep and meaningful relationships with people from every corner of life. As an active member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Mark is dedicated to breaking down stereotypes and offering fresh, authentic perspectives on love and relationships.
“Before Jake, there was Austin, Liam’s first great love,” writes Mark. “When a striking new neighbor moves in next door, best friends Liam and Tracy make a playful wager: who will capture the mystery man's heart? But after an unexpected kiss, Liam quickly learns which team Austin is playing for. ‘Almost the One’, the second book, and emotional prequel, in the ‘Finding the One’ trilogy follows Liam and Austin’s heartfelt romance; from an irresistible first connection to the challenges of long-distance love, marriage, and unraveling trust. Their story explores what happens when passion collides with questions of identity, fidelity, and betrayal.
“Through every emotional high and low, Liam leans on the unwavering support of his friends Tracy and Sebastian, always there when he needs them most. When Liam and Austin build their dream home in Dallas, it feels like a fresh start. But a surprise guest stirs up long buried doubts, setting off a chain of events that leaves Liam questioning everything, closing off his heart in ways even he doesn’t fully understand. Can their relationship endure, or is the love already gone?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Mark Marshall’s enthralling tale is a poignant and compelling novel that will resonate with readers as they follow Liam and Austin’s journey to discover just how much their relationship can truly take. A moving exploration of love, loyalty, and loss, “Almost the One” is a powerful reminder that some stories don’t end with forever.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Almost the One - The Prequel: Book 2 of the Finding the One Trilogy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
