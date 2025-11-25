Sandra M. W. Bateman’s Newly Released “JOURNEY Through The HAZE” is a Profound Exploration of Life, Spirit, and the Mysteries That Connect the Physical and Divine
“JOURNEY Through The HAZE” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandra M. W. Bateman is a captivating collection of reflections and encounters that guide readers through life’s uncertainties, revealing faith, purpose, and peace through God’s presence.
Grants Pass, OR, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “JOURNEY Through The HAZE”: a beautifully written spiritual memoir inviting readers to travel through life’s trials, triumphs, and transcendent moments. “JOURNEY Through The HAZE” is the creation of published author, Sandra M. W. Bateman.
Bateman shares, “Embark on a captivating journey through myriad mysteries, ever-changing landscapes, diverse encounters, and varied experiences. Along the way, you will encounter moments of joy and sorrow, moments of being lost and then found. Some tales will evoke laughter; other stories will make you cry. Some narratives are designed to instill fear, some to impart wisdom, and others to fortify our resolve. Join me on my many near-death experiences, none of which have been my own. In spirit space, leave behind the weight of your burdens, and let God be your guide.
When I breathe my last, what will I find?
Will all my earthy past be left behind?
What will I take with me when I go?
Might it be memories attached to my soul?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra M. W. Bateman’s new book offers a mesmerizing blend of poetry, spirituality, and storytelling. Through vivid imagery and heartfelt introspection, Bateman encourages readers to reflect on their own journeys and to trust God’s hand even amid life’s uncertainty and haze.
Consumers can purchase “JOURNEY Through The HAZE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “JOURNEY Through The HAZE”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
