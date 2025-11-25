Timothy D. Zielinski’s Newly Released “Looking for God Looking for You” is a Heartfelt Spiritual Reflection on Redemption, Grace, and the Pursuit of Divine Truth
“Looking for God Looking for You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy D. Zielinski is a deeply personal narrative that invites readers to reflect on their own spiritual journeys, exploring the trials, redemption, and hope found through faith in Jesus Christ.
New York, NY, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Looking for God Looking for You”: a moving and introspective work that examines the human struggle with sin, the passage of time, and the transformative power of God’s grace. “Looking for God Looking for You” is the creation of published author, Timothy D. Zielinski.
Zielinski shares, “I regret this story is long on drama. Thus, long on sin and floundered time likened to a fish of flounder. In regard to the already part of salvation, being, Jesus Christ’s first coming; all abound, in the New Testament. I will be praying for your story to be short and bland or without all the hoopla of jumping through Satan’s hoops. Thus, having found Christ, sooner than I. Within, your life and that we together stay in the light of Jesus Christ. In order to reside forever with Jesus Christ. After our salvation is completed, our Savior comes back a second time as it is written. I surely hope you know, as how to sow seeds of hope in the light even that of night, guiding others to Christ. Doing so, in order to grow, by showing others as how to grow. By mending their soul with the threads of God’s grace & mercy. Already sown and watered with the forever living waters of Jesus Christ blood. I pray you will behave so; as you go to and fro. With a growing spirit hoping for it to glow. Thus, honoring Jesus Christ Halo, by virtual of, he loves you and would love to have you, to do so.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy D. Zielinski’s new book offers a sincere and thought-provoking journey through faith, repentance, and spiritual awakening. His writing encourages readers to embrace God’s mercy, learn from life’s struggles, and find strength in the promise of salvation through Christ.
Consumers can purchase "Looking for God Looking for You" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Looking for God Looking for You", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories