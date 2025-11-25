Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released “In the Depths Below: A Novel” is a Gripping Historical Christian Drama of Faith, Resilience, and Survival During the Great Depression
“In the Depths Below: A Novel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper is a powerful story of a family’s struggle to endure the hardships of the Great Depression while remaining faithful to God. Set in the coal-mining hollers of Kentucky, the novel explores courage, tragedy, and hope in the face of relentless adversity.
Lansing, MI, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “In the Depths Below: A Novel”: a gripping historical Christian drama. “In the Depths Below: A Novel” is the creation of published author, Alton Lynn Cooper, an ordained minister who served as pastor to the Deaf at Capitol City Baptist Church in Holt, Michigan, for forty-five years and led prison ministry at Carson City Regional Correctional Facility for eleven years. Alongside his ministry, he worked forty-one years as a manufacturing manager at General Motors. Now pastor emeritus, he continues to support both deaf and hearing ministries. Together with his wife, Dolly, he writes Christian books, participates in mission trips worldwide, and is dedicated to encouraging faith in others. They have ten adult children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoy travel, family, and sharing God’s love.
Cooper shares, “Jacob Walker and his family were caught up in a life-and-death struggle trying to survive the difficult years following the Great Depression of 1929. Jacob had lost his job due to the Depression and then moved his family to Braxton’s holler in western Kentucky. Horace Braxton was a ruthless man who owned the Kentucky coal mine known as Braxton Camp, along with other mines in West Virginia. He held little regard for the families living in the holler, caring only for the wealth afforded him by the coal being dug from his mine on the mountainside.
The miners caught in Braxton Camp were paid in scrip, keeping them heavily in debt at the company store and assuring Braxton of cheap labor well into the future. Jacob Walker was a deeply spiritual man, leading his family in the ways of God through the desperate times in the holler, seeking God’s sustaining grace over them. He dreamed of leaving the coal mines behind and moving his family to Kansas to farm wheat in God’s fresh air above ground. Sadly, Jacob’s dream would never come true, as one tragedy after another overtook those living under Horace Braxton’s control.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book invites readers to experience a compelling story of faith, perseverance, and hope amidst hardship.
Consumers can purchase “In the Depths Below: A Novel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In the Depths Below: A Novel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
