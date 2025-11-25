Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released “In the Depths Below: A Novel” is a Gripping Historical Christian Drama of Faith, Resilience, and Survival During the Great Depression

“In the Depths Below: A Novel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper is a powerful story of a family’s struggle to endure the hardships of the Great Depression while remaining faithful to God. Set in the coal-mining hollers of Kentucky, the novel explores courage, tragedy, and hope in the face of relentless adversity.