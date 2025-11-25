Karen Owens-Jones’s Newly Released “Come Learn with Us” is an Engaging and Interactive Early Learning Book That Makes Mastering Preschool Skills Fun and Exciting
“Come Learn with Us” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Owens-Jones is a kid-friendly, educational book that helps preschoolers learn the alphabet, numbers, colors, and shapes through playful storytelling and relatable characters. It encourages early learning in a nurturing and entertaining way for children and their families.
Pittsgrove, NJ, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Come Learn with Us”: an interactive and enriching early learning experience for preschoolers. “Come Learn with Us” is the creation of published author, Karen Owens-Jones, a retired special educator and teacher consultant with a deep passion for helping children overcome reading challenges. With more than thirty-two years in public education, she has dedicated her career to creating engaging, nurturing learning experiences where every child can thrive. Beyond the classroom, she has served as a Sunday school teacher, private tutor, and instructor in summer and after-school programs, earning recognition as Teacher of the Year. Above all, she cherishes her roles as a devoted wife and loving mother, and this book is a heartfelt tribute to the many children whose smiles have inspired her throughout her life.
Owens-Jones shares, “Come Learn with Us is a kid-friendly, interactive, enriching book that contains four chapters. Each chapter cleverly tackles a skill that all preschoolers must accomplish before heading to kindergarten. Learn the alphabet, your numbers from one to ten, the colors of the rainbow, and basic shapes in a way that makes learning feel like child’s play.
In chapter 1, titled “Aniyah’s Alphabet Adventures,” the reader meets adorable Aniyah and many of her loved ones, cousins, and friends as they learn to recognize the twenty-six letters of the alphabet and the sound that each letter represents. This chapter is an enriching adventure for preschoolers and their families as well.
In chapter 2, titled “Happy Birthday Nina,” the reader is introduced to proud Nina, who is celebrating her sixth birthday with a host of happy family and friends. In this chapter, you are invited to celebrate with Nina as you learn to recognize your numbers from one to ten and practice counting colorful birthday items that represent each number. Who doesn’t love a birthday celebration!
In chapter 3, titled “Journi and Jream’s Rainbow,” the reader becomes acquainted with the most precious pair of sisters ever. Journi and her baby sister, Jream, will steal your heart as they welcome you into their home where they and their lovely mommy create a fun game that introduces the reader to the colors of the rainbow. Brighten your day and make learning fun their way.
In chapter 4, titled “The Hunt,” the reader will establish a relationship with Jewel, Zach, Brandon, and LT. These buddies, along with the most talented preschool teacher, Ms. Mary, set the stage for the reader to learn the basic shapes while they host the town’s favorite Easter egg hunt. Learn your basic shapes and enjoy the Easter egg hunt with Jewel, Zach, Brandon, and LT. By the way, these best buddies and Ms. Mary are the shining stars of the final chapter in an upcoming book titled We Love You, Sweetheart, so stay tuned.
Don’t miss out on the enriching and creative learning experiences in Come Learn with Us!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Owens-Jones’s new book offers preschoolers and families a fun, engaging way to develop foundational skills and a love for learning.
Consumers can purchase “Come Learn with Us” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Come Learn with Us”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
