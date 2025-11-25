Karen Owens-Jones’s Newly Released “Come Learn with Us” is an Engaging and Interactive Early Learning Book That Makes Mastering Preschool Skills Fun and Exciting

“Come Learn with Us” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Owens-Jones is a kid-friendly, educational book that helps preschoolers learn the alphabet, numbers, colors, and shapes through playful storytelling and relatable characters. It encourages early learning in a nurturing and entertaining way for children and their families.