Author Eileen Sharon (Snyder) Myles’s New Book “Creations of the Heart” is a Series of Heartfelt Fables About Animals and the Valuable Lessons They Learn

Recent release “Creations of the Heart: A Collection of Children's Stories” from Covenant Books author Eileen Sharon (Snyder) Myles is a stirring series of short stories that each center around an animal and the valuable life lesson they learn throughout their journey. Inspired by real-life instances, Myles’s stories will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere.