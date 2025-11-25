Author Eileen Sharon (Snyder) Myles’s New Book “Creations of the Heart” is a Series of Heartfelt Fables About Animals and the Valuable Lessons They Learn
Recent release “Creations of the Heart: A Collection of Children's Stories” from Covenant Books author Eileen Sharon (Snyder) Myles is a stirring series of short stories that each center around an animal and the valuable life lesson they learn throughout their journey. Inspired by real-life instances, Myles’s stories will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere.
New York, NY, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eileen Sharon (Snyder) Myles, a multitalented artist and devout Christian who shared her passion for spirituality as a Sunday school teacher, using her artistic talents to paint vibrant murals and compose inspiring spiritual songs, has completed her new book, “Creations of the Heart: A Collection of Children's Stories”: a heartwarming collection of children’s stories that transports young readers to a world where animals talk and wisdom is woven into every fable.
“In this enchanting book, the tales are not just flights of fancy but are inspired by real-life experiences with family and friends, making them relatable and deeply touching,” shares Myles. “Each story carries a profound moral lesson, gently imparted through the adventures and escapades of the endearing animal characters.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eileen Sharon (Snyder) Myles’s new book will delight readers of all ages as they follow along on this beautiful collection of fables, where valuable lessons await alongside charming stories. Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring each tale to life, “Creations of the Heart” is a treasure trove of timeless wisdom, beautifully blending imagination with real-life inspiration to deliver an unforgettable reading experience for children of all ages.
Readers can purchase “Creations of the Heart: A Collection of Children's Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
