Author Dr. Ebony S-Taylor’s New Book “Riding Shotgun: Four Weapons to Annihilate Divorce” Provides a Straight-Forward Approach to Safeguarding One’s Marriage
Recent release “Riding Shotgun: Four Weapons to Annihilate Divorce” from Covenant Books author Dr. Ebony S-Taylor is an eye-opening guide that aims to help readers work towards a long lasting marital union. Through four key tools, Dr. S-Taylor provides everything that readers need to ensure their marriage is happy, healthy, and as God intends.
Jackson, TN, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Ebony S-Taylor, who received her doctorate in theology from Louisiana Baptist Theological Seminary and founded God & People Church alongside her husband, has completed her new book, “Riding Shotgun: Four Weapons to Annihilate Divorce”: a practical and comprehensive guide to forging a strong marriage through four distinct tools.
“Never has there ever been a couple on their wedding day who committed themselves to having a bad marriage,” writes Dr. S-Taylor. “Nobody wants a lousy marriage. Unfortunately, unhealthy, lousy marriages are the experience of many, and followers of Christ are no exception. Divorce happens for many reasons, and at the root of divorce is a failure to protect the garment of oneness.
“Marriage is a covenant under God. It is the garment of oneness, sewn and gifted by the Father himself. After the ‘I dos,’ stewarding commences. This safeguarding is a beautifully difficult lifetime commitment. It is not for the faint of heart. Yet experiencing a healthy, joyful, thriving marriage is possible. ‘Riding Shotgun: Four Weapons to Annihilate Divorce’ is a straight-to-it, practical guide for compatibility that lasts. This book equips the reader with four tools that safeguard the garment of oneness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Ebony S-Taylor’s new book is inspired by the author’s zeal for helping others streamline their obedience to God. Through sharing her writings, Dr. S-Taylor is able to continue her mission, teaching couples how to experience God’s intended purpose for their marriage.
Readers can purchase “Riding Shotgun: Four Weapons to Annihilate Divorce” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
