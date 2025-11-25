Author Dr. Ebony S-Taylor’s New Book “Riding Shotgun: Four Weapons to Annihilate Divorce” Provides a Straight-Forward Approach to Safeguarding One’s Marriage

Recent release “Riding Shotgun: Four Weapons to Annihilate Divorce” from Covenant Books author Dr. Ebony S-Taylor is an eye-opening guide that aims to help readers work towards a long lasting marital union. Through four key tools, Dr. S-Taylor provides everything that readers need to ensure their marriage is happy, healthy, and as God intends.