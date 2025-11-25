Author Raquel Brown’s New Book “Twisted Fate” is a Compelling Memoir That Explores How the Author’s Faith Has Helped to Carry Her Through Life’s Challenges

Recent release “Twisted Fate” from Covenant Books author Raquel Brown is a stirring autobiographical account that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects on her journey through life, and the trials she has faced along the way. With each turn of the page, Raquel reveals how her faith and trust in God has helped her endure through every struggle while turning her life around.