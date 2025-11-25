Author Raquel Brown’s New Book “Twisted Fate” is a Compelling Memoir That Explores How the Author’s Faith Has Helped to Carry Her Through Life’s Challenges
Recent release “Twisted Fate” from Covenant Books author Raquel Brown is a stirring autobiographical account that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects on her journey through life, and the trials she has faced along the way. With each turn of the page, Raquel reveals how her faith and trust in God has helped her endure through every struggle while turning her life around.
Gainesville, FL, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Raquel Brown has completed her new book, “Twisted Fate”: a poignant and thought-provoking memoir that chronicles the struggles and trials the author has faced through life, and how she found the strength to carry on by drawing on her faith and trust in the Lord.
“What would you do if were in my shoes? Would you give up or fight?” writes Raquel. “For me, I choose not to give up. My determination is to make it out and walk in my calling with God. Just remember, you can do the same.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Raquel Brown’s new book serves as a powerful reminder for readers that, no matter how dark a place one may find oneself, there is always light at the end of the tunnel and hope for a bright tomorrow through God.
Readers can purchase “Twisted Fate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“What would you do if were in my shoes? Would you give up or fight?” writes Raquel. “For me, I choose not to give up. My determination is to make it out and walk in my calling with God. Just remember, you can do the same.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Raquel Brown’s new book serves as a powerful reminder for readers that, no matter how dark a place one may find oneself, there is always light at the end of the tunnel and hope for a bright tomorrow through God.
Readers can purchase “Twisted Fate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories