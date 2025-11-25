Author Carolyn Swartz Gordon’s New Book “And I Came Out Smiling” is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Journey to Rediscover Her Faith After Years of Hardship

Recent release “And I Came Out Smiling” from Covenant Books author Carolyn Swartz Gordon is a poignant and compelling account that chronicles the author’s life story, revealing how she found her faith and trust in the Lord again following years of abuse from those around her and self-denial of the love she truly deserved.