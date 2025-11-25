Author Carolyn Swartz Gordon’s New Book “And I Came Out Smiling” is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Journey to Rediscover Her Faith After Years of Hardship
Recent release “And I Came Out Smiling” from Covenant Books author Carolyn Swartz Gordon is a poignant and compelling account that chronicles the author’s life story, revealing how she found her faith and trust in the Lord again following years of abuse from those around her and self-denial of the love she truly deserved.
Houston, TX, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn Swartz Gordon, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and a proud mother and grandmother, has completed her new book, “And I Came Out Smiling”: a stirring true account of how the author rediscovered her trust in God and found her path after countless trials and tribulations that tested her faith along the way.
Author Carolyn Swartz Gordon has been an educator in both Louisiana and Texas, with over five decades of teaching experience She has also served as a pastor and preacher for more than twenty years. Her journey as a writer began as a personal hobby, where she found solace and strength by writing daily letters to God. This practice allowed her to express her thoughts and challenges, helping her to face each day with a smile. She now resides in Houston, Texas.
“Is it so important to have love and acceptance that you ignore obvious danger and disgrace around you every day?” writes Carolyn. “Follow one woman’s journey from teenhood to adulthood, which details the verbal, physical, and spiritual abuse she encountered. Living in self-denial, she was attracted to the love of men who had a completely different interpretation of commitment and affection.
“She had faith and belief in those who treated her harshly, ignoring the voice of GOD, who spoke to her through the situations. In her mind, GOD did not come in her time, and she was always in a hurry to get the love she felt she deserved.
“From the depths of her soul, she shares the good, the humorous, and the horrific events that caused her to find herself and finally recognize GOD. Regardless of the hardships, disappointments, and setbacks, she learned to follow HIS plan and proudly proclaims, ‘And I came out smiling!’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carolyn Swartz Gordon’s new book will captivate readers, inviting them to follow along as the author bears her very soul to tell her story of returning back to God. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “And I Came Out Smiling” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, reminding them of the healing powers available to those willing to open their hearts and minds up to the Lord and his presence.
Readers can purchase “And I Came Out Smiling” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
