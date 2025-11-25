Author Ranell Bond’s New Book “Unbreakable Bond: Our greater yes” is a Beautiful Account That Follows the Journey of the Author and Her Husband in Adopting Their Son
Recent release “Unbreakable Bond: Our greater yes” from Covenant Books author Ranell Bond is a stirring and compelling true account that follows the author as she reflects upon her family’s adoption story in adopting their son, Beckham Luke Sintayehu Bond, revealing how God and His love was with them every step of the way.
Hayden, ID, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ranell Bond, a holistic biblical counselor who has been in full-time ministry with her husband for the last thirty years while raising their four children, has completed her new book, “Unbreakable Bond: Our greater yes”: a poignant and heartfelt look at the author’s international adoption journey, and how God was by their side throughout the entire process.
Author Ranell Bond and her husband planted Compel Community Church, where they continue to shepherd and serve in the beautiful community of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Upon completing their international adoption, they founded Hope4.5K, a nonprofit organization that brings awareness, advocacy, and assistance to those in the adoption process. Recently, she launched a biblical counseling practice, where her greatest joy is seeing God set the captives free through a gospel-centered approach.
“You are holding more than a book in your hands; these written words tell powerful stories colliding with His,” writes Bond. “After the yes to adoption, I wanted to know more than just the process; I needed to hear the stories. I knew there had to be many of them, but few I could find to read about. So this is me writing what I wanted to read and needed to know.
“You are holding a story of faithfulness—one that displays the Father’s love to the fatherless, one that created an unbreakable bond between us and our greater yes! As I bring you along to witness the miracle moments, the grand slams of God in our adoption story, I invite you to a seat in the stadium of these pages. See how God moved many mountains and was with us when we passed through deep waters. Even when we felt the rivers would sweep over us, they didn’t. Maybe you are like me, looking for more than a book on how to adopt but needing a story that gives you the courage to step out and say yes!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ranell Bond’s new book is a riveting account that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the incredible things possible when one answers yes to God and His plan for them. Deeply personal and candid, “Unbreakable Bond: Our greater yes” is sure to captivate readers, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page, reminding them that God is always there and ready to provide for those willing to open themselves up to all that is possible through Him.
Readers can purchase “Unbreakable Bond: Our greater yes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
