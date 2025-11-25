Author Ranell Bond’s New Book “Unbreakable Bond: Our greater yes” is a Beautiful Account That Follows the Journey of the Author and Her Husband in Adopting Their Son

Recent release “Unbreakable Bond: Our greater yes” from Covenant Books author Ranell Bond is a stirring and compelling true account that follows the author as she reflects upon her family’s adoption story in adopting their son, Beckham Luke Sintayehu Bond, revealing how God and His love was with them every step of the way.