Author Genaro Emmanuel Rios’s New Book “Letters to God in a Gray World” is a Collection of Letters That Follows the Author’s Journey to Find His Purpose Beyond His Pain
Recent release “Letters to God in a Gray World” from Covenant Books author Genaro Emmanuel Rios is a compelling spiritual memoir composed of letters and heartfelt reflections that share the author’s journey from emotional desolation to spiritual awakening. Through his story, Rios hopes to inspire others to find hope and freedom from their pain through walking with God.
Kingwood, TX, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Genaro Emmanuel Rios, a veteran of the US Navy, has completed his new book, “Letters to God in a Gray World”: a potent collection of letters that follows the author’s journey as he awakens from his spiritual pain and disorientation to find his way out of the darkness and towards God’s light.
“I was lost in this gray world, then found myself in the middle of the ocean,” writes Rios. “We can wander so long, lost in this world. Everyone has a story of how they found God. Through these entries, I was a dead soul at first. Even though I was alive, I was dead inside. My soul was in pain. Then, through calling God for help at my worst, I found my true purpose beyond serving my country. I didn’t serve the One who created it. We speak of liberty as red, white, and blue. True liberty is following the almighty Father in heaven.
“You who read this, I am calling you to seek beyond what you see and feel in this gray, mundane world and find liberation. You think about it late at night, wondering, ‘What is my purpose?’ while in the big gray machine the devil has you in, feeling the nine-to-five and too tired, or all these attacks the enemy sends. It’s time to wake up. True freedom is there.
“As you read through ‘Letters to God in a Gray World’, I hope you can connect, regardless of the branch or if you’re a civilian. Your journey is a trial of fire, waiting to start, or you’re on it and need a reminder to reignite that passion for the Lord. May you have a rewarding and fruitful journey in this trial of fire in this gray world and bear good fruit. Jesus is always knocking. Just answer.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Genaro Emmanuel Rios’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to uplift readers who are still in the shadows, guiding them toward the light he found through his faith. Deeply personal and emotionally resonant, “Letters to God in a Gray World” will offer hope and comfort, allowing readers to know that every challenge they face is a stepping stone to a higher understanding and a greater connection with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Letters to God in a Gray World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
