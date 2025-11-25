Author Genaro Emmanuel Rios’s New Book “Letters to God in a Gray World” is a Collection of Letters That Follows the Author’s Journey to Find His Purpose Beyond His Pain

Recent release “Letters to God in a Gray World” from Covenant Books author Genaro Emmanuel Rios is a compelling spiritual memoir composed of letters and heartfelt reflections that share the author’s journey from emotional desolation to spiritual awakening. Through his story, Rios hopes to inspire others to find hope and freedom from their pain through walking with God.