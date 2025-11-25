Author Larry W. Boone’s New Book “Relic Revelation” is a Thrilling Mystery That Follows the Search for Relics Associated with Jesus Christ, as Well as the Lord’s Own DNA
Recent release “Relic Revelation” from Covenant Books author Larry W. Boone is a compelling fictional tale that centers around the search for the DNA of Jesus Christ. Inspired by the numerous passion relics stored in cathedrals all around Europe, Boone dares to ask the question of what could happen if DNA from these relics could prove Christ’s existence.
Pauls Valley, OK, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Larry W. Boone, a lifelong Christian and has lived most of his life in Oklahoma, has completed his new book, “Relic Revelation”: a gripping novel that explores the search for the Lord’s DNA and relics from his life that could prove his actual existence.
Author Larry W. Boone married his high school sweetheart and together they have a large family, and are also pet and wildlife advocates. Boone attended the University of Oklahoma, is a US Army veteran, and Bronze Star recipient. His business career centered around the residential real estate industry. Over the last thirty-five years, the author and his wife have enjoyed traveling across the United States, the British Isles, France, Italy, Northern Europe, and Israel’s Holy Land.
“We have all wondered about our own DNA. Who are we? Where did we come from? This story moves into the search for the DNA of Jesus Christ!” writes Boone. “Of course you have heard of the dinosaur DNA in ‘Jurassic Park’. Wow, what a great movie! But this story asks the question of who wants to prove that they belong to the bloodline of Christ. Who wants the empirical evidence to control mankind? This story has the answer.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Larry W. Boone’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on this thrilling quest to prove Christ’s existence beyond a doubt with scientific and historical evidence. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Relic Revelation” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Relic Revelation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
