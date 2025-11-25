Author Larry W. Boone’s New Book “Relic Revelation” is a Thrilling Mystery That Follows the Search for Relics Associated with Jesus Christ, as Well as the Lord’s Own DNA

Recent release “Relic Revelation” from Covenant Books author Larry W. Boone is a compelling fictional tale that centers around the search for the DNA of Jesus Christ. Inspired by the numerous passion relics stored in cathedrals all around Europe, Boone dares to ask the question of what could happen if DNA from these relics could prove Christ’s existence.