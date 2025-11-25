Author Harriet Harlow’s New Book “Of Night and Ice: A Novel of the RMS Titanic” is a Gripping Novel That Brings to Life the Fateful Maiden Voyage of the Titanic
Recent release “Of Night and Ice: A Novel of the RMS Titanic” from Page Publishing author Harriet Harlow is a compelling novel that invites readers to relive the infamous sinking of the Titanic, exploring the lives of those onboard as the horrific events of the night play out around them and breathing new life into the ship’s story.
New York, NY, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Harriet Harlow, a Titanic scholar of nearly thirty years who currently resides in Chevy Chase, Maryland, has completed her new book “Of Night and Ice: A Novel of the RMS Titanic”: a gripping retelling of the Titanic's maiden voyage and sinking, exploring the lives of those who would escape the ship’s tragic end, as well as those who would perish in the frozen waters of the Northern Atlantic.
“Titanic sailed from Southampton, England on April 10, 1912, on her maiden voyage, bound for New York, a port she would never reach,” writes Harlow. “Wealthy, middle class, and hopeful immigrants headed for a new life in America boarded and settled in for a week’s journey to the New World. Crew, happy to be working after a six-week coal strike and proud to be serving under the command of Captain Edward J. Smith, little realised that for two-thirds of them, this would be their final crossing. ‘Of Night and Ice’ is a retelling of that fateful voyage.”
Published by Page Publishing, Harriet Harlow’s enthralling tale draws upon almost three decades of research into the Titanic’s sinking, offering readers a new look at this infamous tragedy. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Of Night and Ice” is a perfect story for fellow Titanic scholars as well as those unfamiliar with the ship’s sinking looking to learn more about the events leading up to and after the Titanic’s impact with an iceberg.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Of Night and Ice: A Novel of the RMS Titanic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
