Author Harriet Harlow’s New Book “Of Night and Ice: A Novel of the RMS Titanic” is a Gripping Novel That Brings to Life the Fateful Maiden Voyage of the Titanic

Recent release “Of Night and Ice: A Novel of the RMS Titanic” from Page Publishing author Harriet Harlow is a compelling novel that invites readers to relive the infamous sinking of the Titanic, exploring the lives of those onboard as the horrific events of the night play out around them and breathing new life into the ship’s story.