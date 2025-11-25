Author Lisa Dunn’s New Book “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: The Jolly Gingerbread House” Invites Readers to Join Santa and Mrs. Claus on a Whimsical Adventure
Recent release “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: The Jolly Gingerbread House” from Page Publishing author Lisa Dunn is a heartfelt story that follows Uncle Santa and Mrs. Claus as they build a very special library right in their own backyard. After opening up the Jolly Gingerbread House, Mrs. Claus uses this new library to help children discover the wonder and magic of reading.
Wolf Point, MT, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Dunn has completed her new book “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: The Jolly Gingerbread House”: a charming story that centers around Uncle Santa as he helps Mrs. Claus realize her dreams of building a library for the local neighborhood children to discover how incredible reading can be.
“After the Christmas rush, Mrs. Claus dreams of building a neighborhood library right in their front yard,” writes Dunn. “With Uncle Santa’s help, they transform their backyard scraps into a charming Jolly Gingerbread House, where books and imagination come to life.
“Filled with laughter, teamwork, and a colorful gingerbread-style design, they create a magical place for the neighborhood children to share their favorite stories.
“Experience the joy of reading, the spirit of giving, and the enchantment of Christmas in this heartwarming tale. The Jolly Gingerbread House is not just a library—it’s a treasure trove of adventures waiting to be discovered by kids of all ages.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Dunn’s engaging tale is the latest in the author’s “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate” series, and will help readers of all ages discover that the gift of stories is indeed the greatest gift of all. With colorful artwork to help bring Dunn’s story to life, “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: The Jolly Gingerbread House” is sure to delight young readers, making it a perfect new addition to any family’s Christmas library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: The Jolly Gingerbread House” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
