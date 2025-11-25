Author Lisa Dunn’s New Book “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: The Jolly Gingerbread House” Invites Readers to Join Santa and Mrs. Claus on a Whimsical Adventure

Recent release “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: The Jolly Gingerbread House” from Page Publishing author Lisa Dunn is a heartfelt story that follows Uncle Santa and Mrs. Claus as they build a very special library right in their own backyard. After opening up the Jolly Gingerbread House, Mrs. Claus uses this new library to help children discover the wonder and magic of reading.