Author Roger Wong’s New Book “Colby's Christmas Tale: A Novel” is a Stirring Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Investigates His Mysterious Neighbor and His House

Recent release “Colby's Christmas Tale: A Novel” from Page Publishing author Roger Wong is a riveting story that follows Colby, a shy young boy who is fascinated by his neighbor, an old man, and his odd house. Curious to discover who his neighbor is and why his basement lights are almost always on, Colby’s quest for answers leads him on a magical and life changing journey.