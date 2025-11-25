Author Roger Wong’s New Book “Colby's Christmas Tale: A Novel” is a Stirring Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Investigates His Mysterious Neighbor and His House
Recent release “Colby's Christmas Tale: A Novel” from Page Publishing author Roger Wong is a riveting story that follows Colby, a shy young boy who is fascinated by his neighbor, an old man, and his odd house. Curious to discover who his neighbor is and why his basement lights are almost always on, Colby’s quest for answers leads him on a magical and life changing journey.
Hanford, CA, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Roger Wong, a loving father and grandfather, as well as a veteran of the US Army, has completed his new book “Colby's Christmas Tale: A Novel”: a heartfelt tale that follows a young boy who embarks on a magical journey to find out the truth behind the mysterious old man who lives across the street.
Author Roger Wong lived most of his life in Seattle and Renton, Washington, except for the three-year stint in the US Army stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, from 1972 to 1975. In 1979, he received three bachelor’s degrees from the University of Washington in sociology, history, and education. He then taught social studies and language arts classes at the junior high and high school level for thirty-four years before retiring in 2013. In 2017, Roger moved to Hanford, California, to be near one of his two daughters and two of his five grandchildren.
“Nine-year-old Colby Anderson lived in an affluent Seattle neighborhood with wealthy parents,” writes Wong. “But he was an unassuming, shy child, who spent a considerable amount of time watching the world go by from his big bay window.
“Colby noticed the house across the street was run-down and didn’t conform to the multimillion-dollar homes surrounding it. The only occupant was an old man who often sat on his porch reading a black book. Yet Colby didn’t understand why the basement lights were on most of the day and night.
“Colby’s curiosity and quest to discover the secrets hiding in this old house led him to captivating experiences, magical encounters, and a compelling friendship with the old man. Colby’s life would be changed forever as he learned the unadulterated truth behind the meaning of Christmas.”
Published by Page Publishing, Roger Wong’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Colby’s journey to find out the truth about his neighbor, only to discover so much more along the way. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Colby’s Christmas Tale: A Novel” is sure to delight readers of all ages, keeping them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Colby's Christmas Tale: A Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
