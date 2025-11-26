Frozen Pipe Risk in Older Belmont Homes Spurs Local Plumbing Warning
Older homes in Belmont, Cambridge, and Newton face a higher risk of frozen and burst pipes this winter, according to Rhino Rooter. The local plumbing company is urging homeowners to insulate exposed pipes, seal drafts, and take preventive steps before freezing temperatures hit to avoid costly water damage.
Belmont, MA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As another New England winter approaches, Rhino Rooter is warning homeowners in Belmont, Cambridge, and Newton that older homes face a significantly higher risk of frozen and burst pipes. With temperatures expected to drop below freezing in the coming months, the company is urging residents to take preventive action before the cold sets in.
“A lot of the houses around here are older, and the pipes just weren’t built for the kind of winters we get now,” said Dave, owner of Rhino Rooter. “That’s why I always tell folks to get their pipes wrapped before the deep freeze hits.”
Why Older Homes Face Higher Risk
Many homes in Belmont, Cambridge, and Newton were built decades ago, before modern plumbing standards. These systems often lack proper insulation or updated materials, making them more susceptible to cracking or bursting during prolonged cold weather. A single burst pipe can cause thousands of dollars in water damage within minutes.
Key risk factors include:
• Homes built before the 1980s with galvanized or copper pipes
• Pipes located in basements, attics, or crawl spaces
• Outdoor hose connections and exposed plumbing lines
• Long stretches of unheated space feeding indoor fixtures
Preventive Steps for Homeowners
Rhino Rooter recommends several practical steps to reduce the risk of frozen pipes:
• Insulate exposed pipes using foam sleeves or pipe wrap
• Disconnect outdoor hoses to prevent ice backing into the line
• Seal drafts around windows, doors, and crawl spaces
• Maintain indoor heat at 55°F or higher, even when away
• Allow a slow drip during extreme cold to keep water moving
Local Impact and Winter Preparedness
Plumbing emergencies peak during the coldest weeks of winter, often when temperatures shift rapidly. In towns with older housing stock, such as Belmont and surrounding communities, fall preparation can prevent the average $5,000–$7,000 in damage caused by a burst pipe.
About Rhino Rooter
Rhino Rooter is a locally owned plumbing company serving Belmont, Cambridge, Newton, and nearby Massachusetts communities. Known for fast, reliable service, the company provides maintenance, emergency repairs, drain cleaning, and pipe replacement. With a focus on protecting older homes from modern winter challenges, Rhino Rooter combines local knowledge with hands-on expertise. Learn more at www.therhinorooter.com or call 617-360-1553.
About Rhino Rooter
Rhino Rooter is a locally owned plumbing company serving Belmont, Cambridge, Newton, and nearby Massachusetts communities. Known for fast, reliable service, the company provides maintenance, emergency repairs, drain cleaning, and pipe replacement. With a focus on protecting older homes from modern winter challenges, Rhino Rooter combines local knowledge with hands-on expertise. Learn more at www.therhinorooter.com or call 617-360-1553.
