Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Pembroke Pines Self Storage Development Site
Coastal Storage Group is proud to announce the successful sale of a fully entitled self-storage development site in Pembroke Pines, Florida, a high-growth suburb of Miami.
Jacksonville, FL, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Coastal Storage Group is proud to announce the successful sale of a fully entitled self-storage development site in Pembroke Pines, Florida, a high-growth suburb of Miami. The property included approved plans for a Class A, four-story, 134,326-GSF climate-controlled facility and represented one of the strongest development opportunities in the Florida market to date. This transaction achieved a record-setting price for a self-storage development site, driven by the property’s exceptionally low square-footage-per-capita, strong rental rate environment, and high barriers to entry within the submarket. Coastal Storage Group continues to lead the self-storage industry, consistently delivering outstanding development opportunities to our clients and setting the standard for excellence in this sector.
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the Georgia territory. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Josh Koerner at 904-591-0140.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the Georgia territory. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Josh Koerner at 904-591-0140.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories