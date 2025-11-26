SEO Antares Inc. Announces the Redesign of Website, Introducing a New Hub for Practical SEO, Marketing, and Branding Insights
SEO Antares Inc. relaunched corporate website as a practical hub for SEO, marketing, and branding insights for E-commerce, SaaS, and real estate industry. The site helps beginner SEOs, in-house teams, and business owners with clear, actionable frameworks. CEO Shawn Zaripov recently earned an exceptional score on his Google Analytics Certification, reinforcing the company’s data-driven approach.
Forest Hills, NY, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SEO Antares website has been completely redesigned and relaunched as an easily accessible knowledge center for SEO, marketing, and branding strategies across the real estate, e-commerce, and SaaS industries, according to SEO Antares Inc. The revised platform is designed to help founders, entrepreneurs, internal marketing teams, and inexperienced SEO specialists understand doable tactics that directly support expansion.
Simplified frameworks, case-study-based instruction, and useful advice shaped by years of practical experience working with national brands, rapidly expanding online retailers, law firms, and real estate service firms are features of the relaunched website. Every article focuses on data-driven decision-making, technical advancements, content workflow techniques, and practical SEO foundations.
The business also highlighted a recent accomplishment of its CEO, Shawn Zaripov, who passed the Google Analytics Certification with an outstanding score. This achievement demonstrates the company's continued dedication to providing clients in both national and regional markets with clean data, verified analytics, and quantifiable performance indicators. (Certificate issued Nov. 16, 2025 — GA Certification ID: 166684346)
“With this relaunch, our focus is clarity,” said Shawn Zaripov. “There’s too much noise in SEO. We want to give teams and business owners material they can apply right away — not theories, but the same processes we use to drive results for clients.”
Key upgrades featured in the new SEOAntares.com include:
SEO Playbooks for E-commerce, SaaS, Local Service Businesses, and Real Estate websites.
Branding and Positioning insights tailored for high-competition markets.
Content templates and workflows that improve production quality and speed.
Technical SEO guidance written in simple language.
Analytics-first decision models, reflecting the company’s certified expertise.
SEO Antares Inc. states that the platform will continue to expand with deeper tutorials, industry-specific growth guides, and updated frameworks aligned with ongoing Google Search and Analytics changes.
Contact
Shawn Zaripov
347-418-8563
https://seoantares.com/
110-12 64th Rd. #39a
Forest Hills, NY 11375
