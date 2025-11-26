SEO Antares Inc. Announces the Redesign of Website, Introducing a New Hub for Practical SEO, Marketing, and Branding Insights

SEO Antares Inc. relaunched corporate website as a practical hub for SEO, marketing, and branding insights for E-commerce, SaaS, and real estate industry. The site helps beginner SEOs, in-house teams, and business owners with clear, actionable frameworks. CEO Shawn Zaripov recently earned an exceptional score on his Google Analytics Certification, reinforcing the company’s data-driven approach.