Ascent Equity Group Exits Metropark Square Beating Expectations, Marking a Milestone in Preferred Equity Strategy and Diversified Growth
Ascent Equity Group, a physician-founded real estate investment platform dedicated to serving accredited investors in healthcare, is proud to announce the successful exit of its preferred equity investment in Metropark Square, a high-performing retail and entertainment center located in The Woodlands, Texas.
Los Angeles, CA, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The deal, executed in partnership with Sam Moon Group, delivered 12-13% annual returns over a 20-month hold period, with no missed distributions, exceeding original pro forma projections.
This full-cycle outcome adds to Ascent’s growing track record and brings total distributions to investors to over $19 million since the company’s founding just four years ago.
“This exit got a great financial result, but it also marked a strategic shift for us in our approach to deals,” said Dr. Pranay Parikh, Ascent’s President. “Metropark was one of our first assets outside of multifamily and the beginning of our focused push into preferred equity. We wanted to diversify for our investors and offer better ways to prioritize stability and risk mitigation.”
Diversification and Risk-Mitigation: A Strategic Pivot
Metropark Square was Ascent’s first preferred equity deal, moving away from solely common equity multifamily syndications and toward a more balanced portfolio offering both priority distributions and a capital-preserving structure.
By taking a preferred equity position, Ascent provided investors with consistent cash flow and seniority in the capital stack, positioning them just behind senior debt in priority. This created strong downside protection without sacrificing return potential, as the property exceeded expectations and sold ahead of schedule.
This deal also marked the beginning of Ascent’s diversification into alternative asset classes, including mixed-use and hospitality, in response to a changing market and investor demand. Since Metropark, Ascent has also expanded into hotels and short-term rental properties.
Partnership with Sam Moon Group
Ascent’s successful collaboration with Sam Moon Group, a proven sponsor with deep operational expertise, was a key driver in the Metropark exit. That partnership continues through Ascent’s current preferred equity investment in the Hyatt Regency Frisco, also sponsored by the Sam Moon Group.
Advocates for Physician Investors and Specialty Access
Founded by three physicians, Ascent Equity Group was built to help medical professionals and other accredited investors access specialty private real estate investments with confidence. The team prides itself on serving not just as capital allocators, but as long-term advocates throughout the lifecycle of each deal while prioritizing transparency, education, and alignment of interests with their investors.
“We know our investors because we are our investors,” said Dr. Peter Kim, Co-Founder. “We invest personally alongside our family, friends, and colleagues in every one of our deals. Things don’t always go to plan, but we fight tirelessly to get the best outcome possible for our investors. That’s why every deal is carefully selected and structured with preservation of capital, tax efficiency, and long-term impact in mind.”
About Ascent Equity Group
Ascent Equity Group is a private real estate investment firm created by physicians, designed to provide passive, tax-advantaged income through vetted, recession-resilient real estate deals. With over $250 million in assets under management, Ascent specializes in multifamily syndications, preferred equity investments, and alternative strategies that help investors achieve financial freedom on their terms.
Ascent has now returned over $19 million in distributions to investors since inception and continues to deliver opportunities that align with the core values of integrity, transparency, and legacy-building.
www.ascentequitygroup.com
Contact
Peter Kim
605-646-3286
https://ascentequitygroup.com/
