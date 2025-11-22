National Van Lines Recognized Among America’s Best Movers for 2026 by USA Today
National Van Lines was named one of America’s Best-in-State Moving Companies 2026 by USA Today, based on customer satisfaction data from surveys and online reviews. The recognition highlights the company’s nearly century-long commitment to reliable, compassionate service and its strong performance in care of belongings, punctuality, professionalism, and transparency.
Broadview, IL, November 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines has been named one of America’s Best-in-State Moving Companies 2026 by USA Today, earning recognition among the top-performing movers nationwide.
The award, presented by USA Today in collaboration with Plant-A Insights Group, evaluated over 36,000 moving companies nationwide. Final rankings were determined through an in-depth analysis of customer satisfaction, incorporating over 17,000 verified survey responses and more than two million online reviews. Companies were rated across key categories, including care of belongings, punctuality, professionalism, cost transparency, and overall reliability.
“Being named one of America’s Best-in-State Moving Companies by USA Today is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the trust our customers place in us every day,” said Mark Doyle, President of National Van Lines. “We’ve spent nearly a century helping families move with confidence and care. Our team’s commitment to professionalism, punctuality, and genuine compassion is what sets us apart— and it’s rewarding to see that dedication recognized on a national level.”
Founded in 1929, National Van Lines continues to build on its long-standing reputation for dependable service and customer satisfaction. This recognition underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional moving experiences nationwide.
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
