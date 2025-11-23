AAEON Unveils HPC-ARHm, an Intel Core Ultra COM-HPC Mini for High-Performance Edge AI
The HPC-ARHm targets healthcare imaging, IC testing equipment, or AI-driven robotics applications using the latest Intel platforms on a 95mm x 70mm form factor.
Taipei, Taiwan, November 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), a leading designer and manufacturer of Computer-on-Modules, today announced the release of the HPC-ARHm, a COM-HPC R1.2 Mini module with both Series 1 and Series 2 Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors (formerly Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake, respectively).
Based on the COM-HPC R1.2 Mini form factor, the HPC-ARHm measures just 95mm x 70mm and weighs 80 grams. Despite its small size, the module supports 28W CPUs from across both Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 1 and Series 2 Processors, with up to 64GB of soldered LPDDR5 allowing users to leverage the integrated Intel® AI Boost NPU and desktop-class Intel® Arc™ GPU capabilities of each Intel® Core™ Ultra platform for up to 96 TOPs of AI performance, depending on the SKU selected.
The module hosts up to 256GB of onboard NVMe storage, while also offering flexible expansion options for applications that require low-latency processing of large datasets, such as healthcare imaging, IC testing equipment, or AI-driven robotics. These additional storage options take the form of one PCIe Gen 4 x8 and a PCIe Gen 3 x4 slot – two lanes of which are co-layed to offer two SATA interfaces, which are available via BIOS and BOM configuration. The module also offers four PCIe Gen 3 x1 slots, primarily intended to support less-demanding peripherals.
The HPC-ARHm's I/O follows PIC-MG guidelines for COM-HPC Mini modules, with two DDI (DP/HDMI) and one eDP for display outputs, all at 3840 x 2160 resolution. Meanwhile, the module has two ethernet ports, each running at 2.5GbE. Additional interfaces include four USB (10Gbps), eight USB 2.0, and a high-definition audio interface. Elsewhere, the module offers a combination of a 12-bit GPIO, dual 4-Wire UART, dual I2C, and SMBus functions, particularly suitable for meeting the sensor interfacing and serial communication needs of advanced robotics applications.
The HPC-ARHm is now in mass production, with ordering and pricing information available via AAEON’s website contact form. For detailed specifications, please visit the HPC-ARHm product page on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Based on the COM-HPC R1.2 Mini form factor, the HPC-ARHm measures just 95mm x 70mm and weighs 80 grams. Despite its small size, the module supports 28W CPUs from across both Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 1 and Series 2 Processors, with up to 64GB of soldered LPDDR5 allowing users to leverage the integrated Intel® AI Boost NPU and desktop-class Intel® Arc™ GPU capabilities of each Intel® Core™ Ultra platform for up to 96 TOPs of AI performance, depending on the SKU selected.
The module hosts up to 256GB of onboard NVMe storage, while also offering flexible expansion options for applications that require low-latency processing of large datasets, such as healthcare imaging, IC testing equipment, or AI-driven robotics. These additional storage options take the form of one PCIe Gen 4 x8 and a PCIe Gen 3 x4 slot – two lanes of which are co-layed to offer two SATA interfaces, which are available via BIOS and BOM configuration. The module also offers four PCIe Gen 3 x1 slots, primarily intended to support less-demanding peripherals.
The HPC-ARHm's I/O follows PIC-MG guidelines for COM-HPC Mini modules, with two DDI (DP/HDMI) and one eDP for display outputs, all at 3840 x 2160 resolution. Meanwhile, the module has two ethernet ports, each running at 2.5GbE. Additional interfaces include four USB (10Gbps), eight USB 2.0, and a high-definition audio interface. Elsewhere, the module offers a combination of a 12-bit GPIO, dual 4-Wire UART, dual I2C, and SMBus functions, particularly suitable for meeting the sensor interfacing and serial communication needs of advanced robotics applications.
The HPC-ARHm is now in mass production, with ordering and pricing information available via AAEON’s website contact form. For detailed specifications, please visit the HPC-ARHm product page on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
Categories