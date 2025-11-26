Authors Andrea Minutoli and Kate Blazewicz’s New Book “Annie's Kittens” is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Girl Who Must Find New Homes for Her Three Kittens

Recent release “Annie's Kittens” from Page Publishing authors Andrea Minutoli and Kate Blazewicz is a charming story that centers around Annie, a young girl who discovers she is allergic to her three kittens and realizes she must find them all new homes. Determined to succeed, Annie does her best to ensure each of her kittens finds the right person to care for them.