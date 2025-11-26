Authors Andrea Minutoli and Kate Blazewicz’s New Book “Annie's Kittens” is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Girl Who Must Find New Homes for Her Three Kittens
Recent release “Annie's Kittens” from Page Publishing authors Andrea Minutoli and Kate Blazewicz is a charming story that centers around Annie, a young girl who discovers she is allergic to her three kittens and realizes she must find them all new homes. Determined to succeed, Annie does her best to ensure each of her kittens finds the right person to care for them.
Fenwick Island, DE, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Andrea Minutoli, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and Kate Blazewicz, a military wife and proud mother of three, have completed their new book “Annie's Kittens”: a riveting tale of a young girl who, with determination and ingenuity, works to find her three kittens new homes when she is no longer able to keep them.
“'Annie’s Kittens' is a story about a sweet girl who realizes that she is allergic to her three kittens,” write Andrea and Kate. “She takes the situation into her own hands and empowers herself to solve the problem. She is intuitive, generous, and assertive in her quest to find homes for her kittens.”
Published by Page Publishing, Andrea Minutoli and Kate Blazewicz’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow Annie’s journey to ensure her beloved kittens are well cared for. With colorful artwork to help bring Andrea and Kate’s story to life, “Annie’s Kittens” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to never give up searching for solutions to their problems, just like Annie.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Annie's Kittens” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
