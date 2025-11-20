Author Denita McGill’s New Book “Pipe Figglefoot” is a Charming Story That Follows a Tiny Mouse Who Must Defend His Local Watering Hole from a Group of Greedy Hogs

Recent release “Pipe Figglefoot” from Page Publishing author Denita McGill is a captivating tale that centers around Pipe, a small mouse who can solve just about any problem. But when his valley’s watering hole becomes overrun by greedy hogs, Pipe and his friends must find a way to drive them back and remind them that the water hole is for everyone, not just them.