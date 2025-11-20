Author Denita McGill’s New Book “Pipe Figglefoot” is a Charming Story That Follows a Tiny Mouse Who Must Defend His Local Watering Hole from a Group of Greedy Hogs
Recent release “Pipe Figglefoot” from Page Publishing author Denita McGill is a captivating tale that centers around Pipe, a small mouse who can solve just about any problem. But when his valley’s watering hole becomes overrun by greedy hogs, Pipe and his friends must find a way to drive them back and remind them that the water hole is for everyone, not just them.
New York, NY, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Denita McGill, an author and illustrator from a small town in Georgia who enjoys cooking, spending time with family, and reading her Bible, has completed her new book “Pipe Figglefoot”: a heartfelt story of a small mouse who saves the day when his valley’s watering hole is taken over by a group of greedy hogs who take all the water for themselves.
“Pipe Figglefoot is a small mouse with big ideas. He can create just about anything and fix any problem!” writes McGill. “However, when the valley’s water hole is taken over by greedy hogs, Pipe must think of inventive ways to help his friends and the other animals take back the water hole and bring peace to the valley. Pipe Figglefoot discovers that no matter if the problem is big or small, he can solve it all!”
Published by Page Publishing, Denita McGill’s engaging tale is a delightful story that highlights the value of teamwork in overcoming life’s problems, as well as the importance of sharing resources in order to maintain peace and equality for all. With colorful artwork to help bring McGill’s story to life, “Pipe Figglefoot” is sure to captivate readers of all ages, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Pipe Figglefoot” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
