Author Jan Boydstun’s New Book “Tomas and Matilda Have an Idea” is a Charming Tale About Two Children Who Plan a Special Cinco De Mayo Celebration with Their Friends

Recent release “Tomas and Matilda Have an Idea” from Page Publishing author Jan Boydstun is a riveting story that centers around Tomas and Matilda, who love spending time at the farm where their parents buy produce for their restaurant. After enjoying a local Cinco de Mayo festival, Tomas and Matilda decide to throw their own celebration for their friends on the farm.