Author Jan Boydstun’s New Book “Tomas and Matilda Have an Idea” is a Charming Tale About Two Children Who Plan a Special Cinco De Mayo Celebration with Their Friends
Recent release “Tomas and Matilda Have an Idea” from Page Publishing author Jan Boydstun is a riveting story that centers around Tomas and Matilda, who love spending time at the farm where their parents buy produce for their restaurant. After enjoying a local Cinco de Mayo festival, Tomas and Matilda decide to throw their own celebration for their friends on the farm.
Pittsboro, NC, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jan Boydstun, a retired environmental scientist who worked in the state of Louisiana, has completed her new book “Tomas and Matilda Have an Idea”: a heartfelt tale that follows two children who come up with a plan to ensure their friends on a nearby farm are included in their fun Cinco de Mayo celebrations.
Boydstun writes, “Tomas and Matilda love to visit the farm where their parents purchase vegetables for their restaurant and food truck. They attend school with their friends who live at the farm and whose parents grow and pick vegetables to sell at farmers’ markets and to people who own restaurants and food trucks.
“When Tomas and Matilda attend a Cinco de Mayo festival in their community, their friends from the farm are not able to go because their parents work so hard they do not have time to take off and bring them to the festival. Tomas and Matilda have an idea of how to include their friends in Cinco de Mayo. This book tells the story of how their idea became a reality.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jan Boydstun’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s time volunteering as a reading friend in East Baton Rouge Parish public schools, where she loved seeing children get excited about reading new stories. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Boydstun’s story to life, “Tomas and Matilda Have an Idea” is sure to delight young readers, inviting them to celebrate Cinco de Mayo alongside Tomas and Matilda.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tomas and Matilda Have an Idea” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
