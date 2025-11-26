Author Jean Marie Ivey’s New Book “Road to Bluebeard's Castle” is a Compelling Memoir Exploring How the Author Broke Free from Her Daily Challenges to Find Her Own Path
Recent release “Road to Bluebeard's Castle” from Page Publishing author Jean Marie Ivey is a stirring and poignant account that chronicles how the author overcame both the external challenges she endured, as well as the mental trauma she faced. Deeply personal and candid, “Road to Bluebeard’s Castle” will help readers know they are not alone in their own trials.
Ellsworth, ME, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jean Marie Ivey, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, has completed her new book “Road to Bluebeard's Castle”: a compelling autobiographical account that explores the author's personal experiences of overcoming her lifelong sense of entrapment and challenges.
As a child, author Jean Marie Ivey’s early impressions came from fairy tales, creating a world apart from the reality of life. This is a journey of duality—yin and yang, good and evil. Through “Road to Bluebeard’s Castle,” Jean sheds light on the experiences of her life, with the goal of enlightening others to the fact that they are not alone and can escape, as she did, the imprisonment of her own mind.
“This is my story, written by and about me,” writes Ivey. “Due to my discomfort at introspection into my own existence, it is written in the third person.
“Disassociation is a way I have coped with the harsh realities of life, always observing from a distance so that I can escape into my fairy-tale world with the belief in one day living happily ever after.
“Why am I writing this? To validate my existence, of course. And more importantly, I want to shed light on my own life with the goal of enlightening others to the fact that they are not alone. That they can escape, as I did, the imprisonment of their own mind.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jean Marie Ivey’s engaging work will transport readers as they discover how the author managed to break free from her overdependence on her mother and later her husbands to shed her isolation and fear to forge her own path in life. Emotionally raw and honest, “Road to Bluebeard’s Castle” will offer hope to others feeling trapped, encouraging them to open the door to a new life of freedom as the author once did.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Road to Bluebeard's Castle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
