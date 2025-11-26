Author Fran Blaylock’s New Book “Believe” is a Poignant and Compelling Memoir That Explores How the Author Gave Herself Over to Christ Following a Divine Vision
Recent release “Believe” from Covenant Books author Fran Blaylock is a compelling autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s journey from being a nonbeliever to believing in Christ after he appeared to her in 1968. Through her memoir, Blaylock recounts how she learned to trust in the Lord through life’s trials and triumphs.
Cincinnati, OH, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fran Blaylock, who resides in Cincinnati, Ohio, and enjoys being surrounded by her children, their families, friends, and her church, has completed her new book, “Believe”: a powerful account that follows the author’s lifetime of growth with Christ, becoming a believer and learning to trust and follow God in all aspects of her life.
“Writing this book has been a ten-year labor of love,” writes Blaylock. “It encompasses my journey to finding faith through miracles, struggles, accomplishments, grief, joy, and love. My desire is that ‘Believe’ can bring hope to others. This book is for those who find themselves lost or alone, searching for faith, or just looking for inspiration during a difficult time.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Fran Blaylock’s new book is a compelling look at how anyone can become a believer if they are willing to open up their hearts to Christ’s presence in their lives. Deeply personal and candid, Blaylock shared “Believe” in the hope that her story will inspire others to glorify God and trust in his will.
Readers can purchase “Believe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
