Author Karen Holt’s New Book “Pen to Paper: Signing the Declaration of Independence” is an In-Depth Discussion of the Declaration of Independents and Its Signers

Recent release “Pen to Paper: Signing the Declaration of Independence” from Covenant Books author Karen Holt is a fascinating and comprehensive look at the historical events leading up to the founding of America and the signing of the Declaration of Independence, including both the First and Second Continental Congress meetings and the individual signers from each colony.