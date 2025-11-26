Author Karen Holt’s New Book “Pen to Paper: Signing the Declaration of Independence” is an In-Depth Discussion of the Declaration of Independents and Its Signers
Recent release “Pen to Paper: Signing the Declaration of Independence” from Covenant Books author Karen Holt is a fascinating and comprehensive look at the historical events leading up to the founding of America and the signing of the Declaration of Independence, including both the First and Second Continental Congress meetings and the individual signers from each colony.
New York, NY, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Karen Holt, who has previously written articles for Examiner.com pertaining to American history, has completed her new book, “Pen to Paper: Signing the Declaration of Independence”: an enlightening guide to the historical events that contributed to the founding of the United States, as well as the lives of the fifty-six men who put pen to paper to create and sign the Declaration of Independence.
“Studying American history offers each of us a front-row seat to the ways in which God brought to life the country known as the United States,” writes Holt. “During the American Revolution, the thirteen colonies faced off against the world’s greatest superpower of that day—Great Britain. With respects to the Colonial Navy, some might compare its participation in this conflict to that of a determined fisherman going after Moby Dick in a rowboat. The odds were definitely stacked in Moby’s (England’s) favor. Divine Providence, however, had other ideas regarding the outcome and eventually brought victory to the colonists.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karen Holt’s new book will not only help readers to discover new facts about the founding of the United States, but also inspire them to perform their own research and spark an interest in learning about the nation’s history.
Readers can purchase “Pen to Paper: Signing the Declaration of Independence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
