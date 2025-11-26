Author Dr. Herb Wilkerson’s New Book “The Sword and the Scroll” is a Poignant Autobiographical Account That Follows the Author’s Journey to Fulfill God’s Role for Him
Recent release “The Sword and the Scroll” from Covenant Books author Dr. Herb Wilkerson is a compelling memoir that invites readers to follow along as the author recounts his life journey, and the trials he faced as a “troubled boy” to eventually find his path. Through it all, Dr. Wilkerson reveals how every struggle he faced helped to bring him closer to God and His plan for him in life.
Lebanon, TN, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Herb Wilkerson, who holds a doctorate of humanity, pastored Churches for forty years, and cofounded Trover Boys' Ranch in Stuart, Florida, to rehabilitate troubled boys, has completed his new book, “The Sword and the Scroll”: a stirring account that explores the author’s trials and triumphs in life, and how his experiences helped him open up to God’s role for him.
“You will laugh and you will cry as you follow along with two dirt farmers falling in love as young children,” writes Dr. Wilkerson. “You will hurt as you follow a very troubled boy who was not wanted. God would raise him up and use him.
“This book is a good read for both children and parents! [I am] the troubled boy, and the events are the absolute truth with no exaggerations. Names have been changed to protect the innocent and guilty. It is very good reading for children, parents, Church people, and non-Christians. Written simply for all!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Herb Wilkerson’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s true and deeply personal story. Emotionally candid and heartfelt, “The Sword and the Scroll” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “The Sword and the Scroll” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“You will laugh and you will cry as you follow along with two dirt farmers falling in love as young children,” writes Dr. Wilkerson. “You will hurt as you follow a very troubled boy who was not wanted. God would raise him up and use him.
“This book is a good read for both children and parents! [I am] the troubled boy, and the events are the absolute truth with no exaggerations. Names have been changed to protect the innocent and guilty. It is very good reading for children, parents, Church people, and non-Christians. Written simply for all!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Herb Wilkerson’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s true and deeply personal story. Emotionally candid and heartfelt, “The Sword and the Scroll” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “The Sword and the Scroll” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories