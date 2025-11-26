Author Dr. Herb Wilkerson’s New Book “The Sword and the Scroll” is a Poignant Autobiographical Account That Follows the Author’s Journey to Fulfill God’s Role for Him

Recent release “The Sword and the Scroll” from Covenant Books author Dr. Herb Wilkerson is a compelling memoir that invites readers to follow along as the author recounts his life journey, and the trials he faced as a “troubled boy” to eventually find his path. Through it all, Dr. Wilkerson reveals how every struggle he faced helped to bring him closer to God and His plan for him in life.