Author TL Mosley’s New Book “Romans 8:18” is a Compelling Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey of Faith and Healing After a Series of Traumatic Events in Her Life
Recent release “Romans 8:18” from Covenant Books author TL Mosley is a captivating autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects on how she found strength through her connection with God to overcome the tragedies and losses she had endured. Through it all, Mosley reveals how her suffering ultimately helped her to follow God’s glory.
Roanoke, TX, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TL Mosley, a loving mother of six who finds comfort in expressing herself through poetry, writing lyrics, and journaling, has completed her new book, “Romans 8:18”: a true account that details the author’s journey after a series of traumatic events in her life, and how her faith in the Lord and His Word helped reveal a path forward through her suffering to find peace.
“‘Romans 8:18’ is a true story about purpose and pain, suffering and glory, and revelation of acceptance and surrender,” writes Mosley. “The journey begins after a series of traumatic events over the last three years. The most damaging was the death of a loved one. One day, feeling like everything was unbearable, falling to the floor and begging God for mercy, God slowly revealed through suffering that it was time to follow him to glory. He was in control. He was the leader.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, TL Mosley’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on the author's journey to find hope and healing amidst a series of trials and tragedies. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Romans 8:18” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, helping them to know they are never alone in their struggles, and that God and His Word are always there to offer hope and salvation.
Readers can purchase “Romans 8:18” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Romans 8:18’ is a true story about purpose and pain, suffering and glory, and revelation of acceptance and surrender,” writes Mosley. “The journey begins after a series of traumatic events over the last three years. The most damaging was the death of a loved one. One day, feeling like everything was unbearable, falling to the floor and begging God for mercy, God slowly revealed through suffering that it was time to follow him to glory. He was in control. He was the leader.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, TL Mosley’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on the author's journey to find hope and healing amidst a series of trials and tragedies. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Romans 8:18” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, helping them to know they are never alone in their struggles, and that God and His Word are always there to offer hope and salvation.
Readers can purchase “Romans 8:18” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories