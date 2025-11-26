Author Terriel Byrd’s New Book “Rethinking the Church Then and Now” is a Fascinating Read That Explores the Modern Issues Influencing the Christian Church’s Teachings

Recent release “Rethinking the Church Then and Now: The Social Teaching of the Christian Church” from Covenant Books author Terriel Byrd is a compelling in-depth discussion that offers a thought-provoking look at how modern social realities and issues have reshaped the mission and teachings of the Christian Church, and how the Church as an institution must navigate these modern-era challenges.