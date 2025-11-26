Author Terriel Byrd’s New Book “Rethinking the Church Then and Now” is a Fascinating Read That Explores the Modern Issues Influencing the Christian Church’s Teachings
Recent release “Rethinking the Church Then and Now: The Social Teaching of the Christian Church” from Covenant Books author Terriel Byrd is a compelling in-depth discussion that offers a thought-provoking look at how modern social realities and issues have reshaped the mission and teachings of the Christian Church, and how the Church as an institution must navigate these modern-era challenges.
Boynton, FL, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Terriel Byrd, professor emeritus of Urban Ministry Studies at Palm Beach Atlantic University, has completed his new book, “Rethinking the Church Then and Now: The Social Teaching of the Christian Church”: a stirring read that highlights the external societal pressures that have begun influencing the Christian Church and her teachings, calling on both church leaders and congregants to understand the church’s role alongside postmodern ideals.
Dr. Terriel Byrd has more than twenty-five years of experience as a senior pastor and has served as a campus minister at two universities. Byrd is the founder and lead pastor of Living Word Christian Community in West Palm Beach, Florida. He published the “History of the Union Baptist Church,” now archived at the Cincinnati Historical Society Library. He is also a contributor to the lectionary volume “Preaching Social Justice from the Lectionary Series: Epiphany of the Lord” (Westminster John Knox Press, 2011–2013), and the two-volume set “A Legacy of Preaching: George Liele, Former Slave and First American Baptist Missionary” (Zondervan Publishing, 2018). Dr. Byrd has also authored “I Shall Not Be Moved: Racial Separation in Christian Worship,” an international bestseller, and “By This Shall We Be Known: Interpreting the Voice, Vision, and Message of Martin Luther King, Jr.”
“This book seeks to engage church congregates and Christian educators socially, theologically, and spiritually,” writes Byrd. “The social issues facing the contemporary church extend far beyond the traditional norms of habitual worship traditions and practices. This work explores the ways in which urbanization, pluralism, gender issues, multiethnic and multiracial themes influence the social teachings of the church in a post-postmodern society.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Terriel Byrd’s new book is shared with the goal of assisting believers in being faithful both to the contemporary experiences of the gospel and traditional teachings of the Church, highlighting the need for Christianity to become an essential part of social action and change in modern times.
Readers can purchase “Rethinking the Church Then and Now: The Social Teaching of the Christian Church” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
