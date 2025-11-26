Author Jim Lewis’s New Book “Bits and Pieces” is a Collection of Reflections That Shares the Author’s Views of the World Around Him and His Own Past Experiences
Recent release “Bits and Pieces” from Covenant Books author Jim Lewis is a compelling series of observations and ruminations that invite readers to follow along as the author shares his thoughts and opinions on the current state of the world, as well as his own experiences and the ways in which he struggles and triumphs shaped him.
Winter Springs, FL, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jim Lewis, a retired public high school teacher of English, who currently serves his community as an inpatient volunteer in hospice care for a major hospital system in Central Florida, has completed his new book, “Bits and Pieces”: a collection of the author’s thoughts, stories, questions, and experiences that reflect on his life while expressing gratitude for all he has been blessed with.
“‘Bits and Pieces’ is a reflection of a simple man’s views into his own hourglass,” writes Lewis. “It is a collection of an American octogenarian’s thoughts, stories, questions, and experiences. If there is one common thread that unites all the disparate entries recorded in the pages of this book, it is my profound gratitude for the grace, love, mercy, and forgiveness afforded to us all by a wonderful and loving God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Lewis’s new book, presented in a nonlinear manner, will transport readers with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final entry.
Readers can purchase “Bits and Pieces” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
