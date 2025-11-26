Author E.S. Fisher’s New Book “My Mother's Child” Chronicles the Author’s Struggles and Triumphs Through Life and How Her Faith Helped Her Through Every Step of the Way
Recent release “My Mother's Child” from Covenant Books author E.S. Fisher is a stirring autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects upon her life, exploring the struggles and triumphs that marked her journey. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “My Mother’s Child” is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the strength that faith can provide.
Florence, OR, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- E.S. Fisher, a graduate of Southern Wesleyan University and the University of Oregon who currently resides in Oregon with her husband and four cats, has completed her new book, “My Mother's Child”: a powerful memoir that follows the author as she reflects upon her life’s challenges and struggles, highlighting her strength and conviction she showed with each new trial.
In “My Mother’s Child,” author E.S. Fisher shares both her personal triumphs and tribulations. From turbulence with her brother to the love of cousins and grandparents, the reader shares in her interesting journey. As a teenage girl who marries and becomes a mother during high school, Fisher’s account shows how strength, endurance, and faith helped her survive many obstacles.
“The simple reason I have written my stories is for my children, grand-children, great-grandchildren, and future relatives who may want to know me,” shares Fisher. “Youth is a wonderful gift that has one flaw; we think we will live forever, and we pay little attention to the people we love while they are alive.”
The author continues, “At the forefront of my life, even when I was too young to realize the existence, God has been with me. I have been His child first. I have been led out of darkness by Him. His heavenly spirit has loved me. My faith has kept me here and helped me as I said goodbye to so many I love. It is with His grace that I know I will see them all someday. I want my children to love God, to know God as I have known Him. As I have always said, and I believe it in my heart, ‘When you need God the most you will know Him’.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, E.S. Fisher’s new book will transport readers through moments of happiness, regrets, and tears, highlighting the importance of faith in enduring one’s own struggles in life. Through sharing her story, Fisher hopes to impart wisdom and insight, helping readers discover the beauty in life through opening their hearts and minds to God no matter what they may be facing.
Readers can purchase “My Mother's Child” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
