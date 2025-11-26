Author E.S. Fisher’s New Book “My Mother's Child” Chronicles the Author’s Struggles and Triumphs Through Life and How Her Faith Helped Her Through Every Step of the Way

Recent release “My Mother's Child” from Covenant Books author E.S. Fisher is a stirring autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects upon her life, exploring the struggles and triumphs that marked her journey. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “My Mother’s Child” is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the strength that faith can provide.