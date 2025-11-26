Author Paul N. Moyer, PhD’s New Book “Pleasures and Bliss, Hassles and Storms: Process Psychology” Explores the Interplay Between Logic and Emotions in Life
Recent release “Pleasures and Bliss, Hassles and Storms: Process Psychology” from Covenant Books author Paul N. Moyer, PhD explores the premise that emotions are just as important to a healthy life as reason and logic. Developed over the course of forty years, Dr. Moyer shares the idea of Process Psychology to aid readers in facing the challenges of life from childhood to death and beyond.
Holland, OH, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paul N. Moyer, PhD, a former US Army chaplain and as a clinical psychologist, has completed his new book, “Pleasures and Bliss, Hassles and Storms: Process Psychology”: a unique and thought-provoking look at the author’s concept of Process Psychology and the role that both logic and emotions play in navigating the world.
“The basic premise is that emotions are as logical as reason and just as important to a healthy life,” writes Dr. Moyer. “From the first breath, every baby experiences pleasures or pains and quickly learns to recognize what leads to either. Thus, the child learns to avoid pain before it happens and to expect what pleases and how to attract it. Throughout one’s life, a person builds upon experiences and develops a unique pattern of the meanings and values of life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Paul N. Moyer, PhD’s new book is the result of the author’s extensive travels, during which time he developed the concept of Process Psychology. Enlightening and insightful, “Pleasures and Bliss, Hassles and Storms: Process Psychology” will help readers discover how their emotions and reason shape their unique patterns of meaning and values throughout life.
Readers can purchase “Pleasures and Bliss, Hassles and Storms: Process Psychology” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
