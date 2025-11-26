Author Paul N. Moyer, PhD’s New Book “Pleasures and Bliss, Hassles and Storms: Process Psychology” Explores the Interplay Between Logic and Emotions in Life

Recent release “Pleasures and Bliss, Hassles and Storms: Process Psychology” from Covenant Books author Paul N. Moyer, PhD explores the premise that emotions are just as important to a healthy life as reason and logic. Developed over the course of forty years, Dr. Moyer shares the idea of Process Psychology to aid readers in facing the challenges of life from childhood to death and beyond.