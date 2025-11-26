Author Ken Wade’s New Book "The Third Temple, Ezekiel & The Millennium” Offers an In-Depth Discussion of the Last Nine Chapters of the Bible’s Book of Ezekiel
Recent release "The Third Temple, Ezekiel & The Millennium: The last nine chapters of Ezekiel, forty through forty-eight, with verse-by-verse commentary." From Newman Springs Publishing, author Ken Wade has a fascinating deep dive into the last nine chapters of the Book of Ezekiel, presenting a verse-by-verse discussion of its contents and what they herald for God’s image of the world’s future.
Brighton, MI, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ken Wade, a Christian Biblical scholar, has completed his new book "The Third Temple, Ezekiel & The Millennium: The last nine chapters of Ezekiel, forty through forty-eight, with verse-by-verse commentary.": an illuminating examination of the last nine chapters of the Book of Ezekiel, and how this section of the Bible presents clear instructions for God’s intended future of Earth and mankind.
In October of 1971, with the encouragement of Philip Slomovitz, President and Founder of The Detroit Jewish News, author Ken Wade went to Israel to present the multimedia sound and light program entitled, “The Third Temple” to a sold-out audience at a theater in West Jerusalem. This was the beginning of the inspiration for this book, “THE THIRD TEMPLE, EZEKIEL & THE MILLENNIUM.”
For over 20 years, Ken Wade has been teaching The Bible to thousands of viewers on “The Way, The Truth and The Life” television broadcast and now, at this midnight-hour of prophetic history, the mysteries of The Third Temple are being made known through this enlightening commentary on the writings of the last nine chapters of the Prophet Ezekiel.
Verse by verse, the new Temple is unveiled, revealing the incredible future of Israel and the world. The last nine chapters of the Book of Ezekiel describe the Great Creator's design for the future of planet Earth and all its inhabitants, with Jerusalem as the new world capital.
“It is with great reverence that we approach this verse-by-verse study and commentary on the last nine chapters (40-48) of the Prophet Ezekiel,” writes Wade. “We are about to embark upon a spiritual journey into ‘the world to come,’ a virtual glimpse into a glorious vision of the future before it comes to pass through the eyes of one of God's greatest Hebrew prophets, Ezekiel. We will see in detail what God has planned for the future, not only for the Church but for Israel and, eventually, the whole human family. We will be taken back in time, forward in time, and see what's in between.
“The amount of information God gave to Ezekiel regarding this Millennial Temple structure should astound the student of Holy Scripture! How God condensed so much information into so few chapters and words is really miraculous. For emphasis, he even repeats much of the descriptions, which if not repeated, would leave even fewer words.
The author continues, “Chapters 40 through 48 of the Book of Ezekiel have long been an exciting mystery to many students of the Bible. Is it literal or is it symbolic? Once you have seen and studied this awe-inspiring vision of Ezekiel, you will be able to see that it will have both a literal as well as a symbolic fulfillment.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ken Wade’s is a must-read for any reading seeking the truth, serving as a clarion call for a perfect future of a true peace on Earth. Drawing upon years of Biblical research and preachings, “The Third Temple, Ezekiel & The Millennium” will leave readers spellbound as they open their hearts and minds to the truth of God’s Word.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Third Temple, Ezekiel & The Millennium: The last nine chapters of Ezekiel, forty through forty-eight, with verse-by-verse commentary" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In October of 1971, with the encouragement of Philip Slomovitz, President and Founder of The Detroit Jewish News, author Ken Wade went to Israel to present the multimedia sound and light program entitled, “The Third Temple” to a sold-out audience at a theater in West Jerusalem. This was the beginning of the inspiration for this book, “THE THIRD TEMPLE, EZEKIEL & THE MILLENNIUM.”
For over 20 years, Ken Wade has been teaching The Bible to thousands of viewers on “The Way, The Truth and The Life” television broadcast and now, at this midnight-hour of prophetic history, the mysteries of The Third Temple are being made known through this enlightening commentary on the writings of the last nine chapters of the Prophet Ezekiel.
Verse by verse, the new Temple is unveiled, revealing the incredible future of Israel and the world. The last nine chapters of the Book of Ezekiel describe the Great Creator's design for the future of planet Earth and all its inhabitants, with Jerusalem as the new world capital.
“It is with great reverence that we approach this verse-by-verse study and commentary on the last nine chapters (40-48) of the Prophet Ezekiel,” writes Wade. “We are about to embark upon a spiritual journey into ‘the world to come,’ a virtual glimpse into a glorious vision of the future before it comes to pass through the eyes of one of God's greatest Hebrew prophets, Ezekiel. We will see in detail what God has planned for the future, not only for the Church but for Israel and, eventually, the whole human family. We will be taken back in time, forward in time, and see what's in between.
“The amount of information God gave to Ezekiel regarding this Millennial Temple structure should astound the student of Holy Scripture! How God condensed so much information into so few chapters and words is really miraculous. For emphasis, he even repeats much of the descriptions, which if not repeated, would leave even fewer words.
The author continues, “Chapters 40 through 48 of the Book of Ezekiel have long been an exciting mystery to many students of the Bible. Is it literal or is it symbolic? Once you have seen and studied this awe-inspiring vision of Ezekiel, you will be able to see that it will have both a literal as well as a symbolic fulfillment.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ken Wade’s is a must-read for any reading seeking the truth, serving as a clarion call for a perfect future of a true peace on Earth. Drawing upon years of Biblical research and preachings, “The Third Temple, Ezekiel & The Millennium” will leave readers spellbound as they open their hearts and minds to the truth of God’s Word.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Third Temple, Ezekiel & The Millennium: The last nine chapters of Ezekiel, forty through forty-eight, with verse-by-verse commentary" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories