Author Janet Conner’s New Book “Within The Wave” is a Charming Story That Invites Readers on a Beautiful Journey to Discover the Incredible Wonders of the Ocean
Recent release “Within The Wave” from Newman Springs Publishing author Janet Conner is a riveting tale that explores the incredible joy and beauty that can be found within the ocean. From the majestic movements of the waves to the fascinating life teeming below the surface, “Within The Wave” is sure to delight readers of all ages while sparking a love of the sea.
Aransas, TX, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Janet Conner, a loving wife and mother who resides with her husband in Port Aransas, Texas, has completed her new book “Within The Wave”: a stirring tale that takes readers through the magic of the ocean that occurs with each changing wave.
“Through lyrical prose and vivid imagery, ‘Within the Wave’ takes readers on a mesmerizing journey through the ocean’s ever-changing waves,” writes Conner. “Drifting jellyfish, gentle sea turtles and adventurous seaweed tell a story of mystery and wonder through each passing moment within the wave. A story full of movement and memories, ‘Within the Wave’ invites readers of all ages to dive in and explore the magic of the ocean and discover the treasures waiting to be found.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Janet Conner’s engaging tale draws inspiration from the beauty of the ocean and the author’s vibrant coastal community, weaving these influences into her writing. With colorful and vibrant artwork, “Within The Wave” will captivate readers of all ages as the beauty of the ocean comes to life within its pages.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Within The Wave” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
