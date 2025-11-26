Author Carolina T. Anderson’s New Book “La gringa colombiana” Follows Two University Students Who Find Love Amidst Racial Tensions Against Latin Americans

Recent release “La gringa colombiana” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carolina T. Anderson is a stirring novel that centers around Mía and Martín, two university students who find love with one another despite the pressures against Latin Americans in Florida during the mid 1900s, and must face difficult times while navigating their relationship.