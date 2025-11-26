Author Carolina T. Anderson’s New Book “La gringa colombiana” Follows Two University Students Who Find Love Amidst Racial Tensions Against Latin Americans
Recent release “La gringa colombiana” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carolina T. Anderson is a stirring novel that centers around Mía and Martín, two university students who find love with one another despite the pressures against Latin Americans in Florida during the mid 1900s, and must face difficult times while navigating their relationship.
New York, NY, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carolina T. Anderson has completed her new book “La gringa colombiana”: a Spanish-language novel that follows two university students as they attempt to navigate the challenges of living in America as a Latin American immigrant.
“Las diferencias raciales apenas empezaban a despuntarse,” writes Anderson. “Los niveles sociales eran como siempre; clase alta, media y baja y, por último, los rigores de la guerra habían dejado un sabor agrio en la boca y el corazón de todos. Era la década de los cincuenta y sesenta, y las multitudes se reunían para verse unos con otros; los latinoamericanos viajaban a la Florida, a los colleges, a estudiar, y los americanos, sorprendidos de estos hombres de voz alta y demandante, trataban de integrarse.
“Allí se encontraron Mía y Martín en un silencioso espacio de la universidad. Estos jóvenes, por casualidad, se conocieron. Lo único que tenían en común eran unos padres que practicaban la medicina. Se embarcan en una relación bajo juramento y de ahí a Latinoamérica, donde muchas cosas suceden. Unas tristes, otras graciosas y otras fuertes, para corazones esperanzados y atrevidos.
“Los tiempos difíciles en el Sur de América presentan la combinación perfecta para crear situaciones increíbles e inolvidables. Y así nació ‘La gringa colombiana’.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carolina T. Anderson’s enthralling tale will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow along on this emotionally charged and character-driven novel that explores power themes that still resonate to this day.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “La gringa colombiana” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
