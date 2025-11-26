Sandy Benton’s New Book “TERRATE: Created to Serve, Destined to Choose” Follows a Humanoid Species Who Discover a Desolated Earth in the Distant Future
New York, NY, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sandy Benton, a credentials/background, has completed her most recent book “TERRATE: Created to Serve, Destined to Choose”: a compelling novel that centers around a humanoid species who, on their journey to terraform planets to fix their issue of overpopulation, discover a desolate Earth.
“On Xenat Prime, a humanoid species faces a crisis of overpopulation despite their advanced society. To address this, scientists created the Terrate, a sentient species capable of terraforming planets,” writes Benton. “Amid public outcry over the Terrate's treatment, Shine, a rogue pilot, emerges as a leader, taking Terrate and locating a new home: a desolate Earth in the year 2872, ravaged by humanity's past exploitations.
“Tasked with returning the Terrate to Xenat Prime, Commander Kai sets out on a mission that unexpectedly leads him to Earth. As Earth's ecosystem teeters on the brink of collapse, Shine, Commander Kai, and Terrate face daunting challenges and fierce opposition.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sandy Benton’s book will transport readers as they follow along on this exciting journey of Shine, Terrate, Commander Kai, and humanity as they learn of one another's strengths and weaknesses, forging bonds and facing adversities together on a barren planet.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “TERRATE: Created to Serve, Destined to Choose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“On Xenat Prime, a humanoid species faces a crisis of overpopulation despite their advanced society. To address this, scientists created the Terrate, a sentient species capable of terraforming planets,” writes Benton. “Amid public outcry over the Terrate's treatment, Shine, a rogue pilot, emerges as a leader, taking Terrate and locating a new home: a desolate Earth in the year 2872, ravaged by humanity's past exploitations.
“Tasked with returning the Terrate to Xenat Prime, Commander Kai sets out on a mission that unexpectedly leads him to Earth. As Earth's ecosystem teeters on the brink of collapse, Shine, Commander Kai, and Terrate face daunting challenges and fierce opposition.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sandy Benton’s book will transport readers as they follow along on this exciting journey of Shine, Terrate, Commander Kai, and humanity as they learn of one another's strengths and weaknesses, forging bonds and facing adversities together on a barren planet.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “TERRATE: Created to Serve, Destined to Choose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories