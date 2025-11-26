Author Amy McKay’s New Book “The Forgotten Curse” is a Charming Story That Centers Around a Witch Who Places a Curse on Two Lovers to Keep Them Apart Forever
Recent release “The Forgotten Curse” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Amy McKay is a captivating tale that follows Rowena, a witch in the village of Willowbrook who uses her magic to punish two lovers. But years later, after Rowena has a family of her own, she begins to regret her curse and must find a way to undo it.
New York, NY, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amy McKay, a British-born author who has always been fascinated with magic and the sky, has completed her new book “The Forgotten Curse”: a riveting story of a witch who takes her heartache out on two lovers in her village, placing them under a curse that is soon forgotten by the local townsfolk.
“A tale of love, betrayal, and magic. A world not as we know it today,” writes McKay. “We spend our time in the village of Willowbrook, following the adventure of a young witch. What happens when you anger a witch? Is anyone safe, or will the world be changed forever?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Amy McKay’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on this story of heartache, revenge, and forgiveness. With colorful artwork to bring McKay’s story to life, “The Forgotten Curse” is sure to delight readers right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Forgotten Curse" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Categories