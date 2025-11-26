Author Amy McKay’s New Book “The Forgotten Curse” is a Charming Story That Centers Around a Witch Who Places a Curse on Two Lovers to Keep Them Apart Forever

Recent release “The Forgotten Curse” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Amy McKay is a captivating tale that follows Rowena, a witch in the village of Willowbrook who uses her magic to punish two lovers. But years later, after Rowena has a family of her own, she begins to regret her curse and must find a way to undo it.