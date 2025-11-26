G. Joseph Johnson’s Newly Released “Roads, Ditches, Traps, and Snares: Book 1: The Road” is a Guiding Resource for Believers Seeking Clarity in Their Spiritual Walk

“Roads, Ditches, Traps, and Snares: Book 1: The Road” from Christian Faith Publishing author G. Joseph Johnson is an insightful and encouraging work that helps new and seasoned believers understand the challenges and victories encountered along the Christian journey. Johnson blends personal testimony with biblical wisdom to illuminate the path of faith.