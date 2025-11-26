G. Joseph Johnson’s Newly Released “Roads, Ditches, Traps, and Snares: Book 1: The Road” is a Guiding Resource for Believers Seeking Clarity in Their Spiritual Walk
“Roads, Ditches, Traps, and Snares: Book 1: The Road” from Christian Faith Publishing author G. Joseph Johnson is an insightful and encouraging work that helps new and seasoned believers understand the challenges and victories encountered along the Christian journey. Johnson blends personal testimony with biblical wisdom to illuminate the path of faith.
Tulsa, OK, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Roads, Ditches, Traps, and Snares: Book 1: The Road”: a thoughtful and spiritually grounded exploration of the Christian walk, combining autobiography with practical lessons for believers navigating life with God. “Roads, Ditches, Traps, and Snares: Book 1: The Road” is the creation of published author, G. Joseph Johnson, who lives his wife in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Through forty-five years of serving God and forty-five years of marriage to a faithful woman with four grown children, the author has learned a lot, but the credit for the book goes solely to God. The author has spent time as an assistant pastor, trained as a teacher, and has held many secular jobs. The hardest thing for the author to do was die to self and stay close to God. This book is a biography mixed with lessons.
Johnson shares, “Finally, a book to help a new believer make sense of the Christian walk. If you just gave your life to the Lord or you are trying to make sense of the faith, this book lays out the walk that most believers will meet as they move on/in with the Lord. It is hoped that with a close reading of this book and study of the Scripture, the reader will grow quickly into the man or woman God wants you to become while staying on the road with God and out of the ditches of doubt and unbelief. This is a book about the walk the believer will have as a covenant keeper with the Most High God. After all, God is the covenant maker. While every person’s walk with the Lord is different, this will help.
There is a path before each person that seems right, but it ends in death.
—Proverbs 14:12 NLT”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G. Joseph Johnson’s new book offers practical guidance, heartfelt encouragement, and biblical insight designed to help readers grow in maturity and remain steadfast on their journey with God.
Consumers can purchase “Roads, Ditches, Traps, and Snares: Book 1: The Road” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Roads, Ditches, Traps, and Snares: Book 1: The Road”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
