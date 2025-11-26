Brad Cooper’s Newly Released “Corky the Pup Meets Zacchaeus” is a Heartwarming, Faith-Based Children’s Story About Kindness, Friendship, and God’s Love

“Corky the Pup Meets Zacchaeus: A Tail of God’s Love and Kindness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brad Cooper is an engaging and playful tale that introduces young readers to Biblical lessons through the adventures of a curious puppy named Corky. The story teaches the power of kindness and the joy of experiencing God’s love firsthand.