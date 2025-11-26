Brad Cooper’s Newly Released “Corky the Pup Meets Zacchaeus” is a Heartwarming, Faith-Based Children’s Story About Kindness, Friendship, and God’s Love
“Corky the Pup Meets Zacchaeus: A Tail of God’s Love and Kindness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brad Cooper is an engaging and playful tale that introduces young readers to Biblical lessons through the adventures of a curious puppy named Corky. The story teaches the power of kindness and the joy of experiencing God’s love firsthand.
Lakeland, FL, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Corky the Pup Meets Zacchaeus: A Tail of God’s Love and Kindness”: a delightful and educational children’s book that combines fun farm adventures with timeless Biblical lessons. “Corky the Pup Meets Zacchaeus: A Tail of God’s Love and Kindness” is the creation of published author, Brad Cooper.
Bobby and Corky lived in Fleming County, Kentucky, and went on many adventures together. Brad Cooper lives in Lakeland, Florida, with his lovely wife, Rechemae (also known as Mae), their daughter Hopelynne, and their chickens.
Cooper shares, “Corky is a playful, adventurous puppy who lives on a farm in a rural town with his best friend, Bobby. He loves to listen to stories from the Bible and imagine he is in the center of the action.
One day, Bobby comes home from school upset because a classmate Ricky was making fun of him. Bobby’s grandmother tells him the Bible story of how Jesus showed kindness to a man named Zacchaeus even though he wasn’t very nice. Corky is transported to Jericho, where he sees firsthand what God’s kindness can do.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brad Cooper’s new book introduces children to Scripture in a fun and relatable way while encouraging them to practice kindness, empathy, and faith in their everyday lives.
Consumers can purchase “Corky the Pup Meets Zacchaeus: A Tail of God’s Love and Kindness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Corky the Pup Meets Zacchaeus: A Tail of God’s Love and Kindness”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
